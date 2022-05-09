At age 57, Sheila Milburn decided to run for public office for the first time.
A Democrat, Milburn will face in November the winner of the District 1 Republican primary race between incumbent Eric Colvin, 39, and challenger Roy Alvey, 72, to represent the county's southern areas.
A former civilian employee at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Milburn retired after 35 years in September 2019.
She noted that her work there began as a sophomore at Leonardtown High School when she went to school half a day and went to the base half a day as part of a program that allowed her to earn credit for time on base.
As someone who was involved in finance, budget and acquisitions, Milburn said she is well-acquainted with the local economy. She currently works part time as a realtor from her home in south Lexington Park.
Milburn thought about running for office "years ago," but was recently reminded about it while talking with some friends.
Issues that she would focus on include affordable housing, mental health and crime/public safety.
In regard to the latter, Milburn said she would work collaboratively with the community to try to come up with solutions.
A St. Mary's County native who grew up in Redgate, Milburn is single and a godmother to seven. She has three siblings who live in the county, and notes that her mother, Sarah A. Milburn, is 96.
Sheila Milburn is a colon cancer survivor following a diagnosis and surgery in 2012, she said.
She is actively involved in her church, Zion United Methodist in Lexington Park, and the Prince Hall Order of the Eastern Star.
A person who has served in government whom she admires is former St. Mary's County sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville, who was the first Black sheriff in the state of Maryland.