Drone crashes

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office deputies return from the wooded crash site of a Maryland Army National Guard drone near Hays Beach Road in Scotland on Tuesday afternoon.

 Staff photo by Jesse Yeatman

A military drone crashed into a wooded area in southern St. Mary's County Tuesday afternoon after its controller lost contact with the aircraft.

According to a nearby resident in Scotland where the drone crashed, a parachute had deployed before the Maryland Army National Guard unmanned aircraft system went down. The resident called 911 and local fire and rescue units from Ridge responded.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @JesseSoMdNews