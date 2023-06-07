A military drone crashed into a wooded area in southern St. Mary's County Tuesday afternoon after its controller lost contact with the aircraft.
According to a nearby resident in Scotland where the drone crashed, a parachute had deployed before the Maryland Army National Guard unmanned aircraft system went down. The resident called 911 and local fire and rescue units from Ridge responded.
According to the National Guard, the RQ-7 Shadow UAS was assigned to Detachment 1, Delta Company 278th Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems, and was launched from Webster Airfield in St. Inigoes during the unit’s annual training.
The Shadow drone has a wingspan of about 20 feet and can fly, either pre-programed or by remote control, up to 77 miles for nine hours, according to an Army website. It is used by the military for reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition and battle damage assessment.
A statement issued Tuesday from the Army National Guard said guard members "lost contact with the unit causing the chute to automatically deploy before coming down in a wooded area just outside Patuxent River Naval Air Station restricted airspace at about 12:45 p.m. today. No one was injured in the incident and local first responders were on scene."
Navy personnel from Pax River assisted with locating the aircraft, which landed on private property in Scotland, and Army soldiers from the unit arrived to recover it.
Local fire and rescue personnel, as well as deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, were also on the back road scene Tuesday afternoon.
A Maryland Army National Guard aviation safety officer has begun the initial investigation and an accident investigation, according to the statement, and will review all data and evidence related to the crash "to determine the cause and prescribe any corrective safety measures."
Sonic boom heard Sunday
The drone crash came two days after a civilian airplane crashed in Virginia, prompting the U.S. military to scramble six fighter jets that caused a sonic boom that could be heard throughout the Southern Maryland region and beyond.
"The Air Force gave the F-16s permission to fly faster than the speed of sound — something civilian aircraft rarely get to do — as the jets scrambled to catch up with the Cessna Citation. The result was a thunderous rumble that resonated across a metropolitan area that’s home to more than six million people," according to a report by the Associated Press.
The plane's pilot had been unresponsive to calls Sunday afternoon as it flew over restricted airspace. The business plane, believed to have been on autopilot, crashed into mountainous terrain in rural southwest Virginia, killing the pilot and three passengers.