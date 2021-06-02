In May, Nahomie Christian, the wife of a Navy veteran, proudly founded the first lingerie shop for women of all sizes in St. Mary’s County. Though on a successful path now, it’s hard to imagine that just a few years ago, Christian was in the midst of a struggle that would affect her family forever.
Born in Haiti and raised in Boston, Christian met and married her husband in the Navy who is now a veteran. In 2015, they moved to St. Mary’s when he transferred to Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
On July 1, 2016, their son, Jameison Adonis Christian, nicknamed JAC, was born. Everything seemed perfect, at least for the first six months.
“JAC loved sports and racing. He loved his older sister and his dog Joey that taught him how to walk and crawl,” recalled Christian.
But when her 6-month-old son caught the common cold during the winter and did not improve, Christian instinctively knew that something was terribly wrong. Doctors could not properly diagnose the illness.
“He had a fever that lasted for 2 months and he wasn’t his happy self,” said Christian. Two months later, they checked JAC into the emergency room due to a rapidly spreading rash.
Tests in the ER revealed that JAC’s condition was life-threatening, so he was immediately airlifted to Walter Reed Naval Hospital. Soon, he was diagnosed with a rare disease called Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH. In March of 2018, JAC checked into Children’s National Hospital for the last time for a bone marrow transplant. He took his medicine “better than even some of the teenage patients,” the medical staff would say.
Unfortunately, just a few days after the transplant, JAC’s body began to reject the donated bone marrow. He developed engraftment syndrome, known as ES, and was put in a medically induced coma.
Tragically, JAC passed away on April 8, 2018.
“That was the hardest journey for me. God put our families through this journey for a reason and my faith was tested while watching my dying first born son. I applaud every parent that has or had children that are sick in the hospital. All I wanted was for my son to be OK and to come home. Over the course of his treatment I began to realize that life was not promised and that we all should live out our goals and dreams because we do not know when our time here on Earth will be over,” expressed Christian.
That realization inspired the military mom to start the JAC Foundation in late 2018. Through funding, the nonprofit supports research efforts to cure HLH and to financially support affected families, including through the website jacfoundation.net.
“With enough time and money, we can all make strides towards JAC being one of the last that will be missed,” said Christian.
In May of this year, Christian launched her own online business, Lucid Lingerie, at shoplucidlingerie.com with JAC being the “driving force” behind its creation. The shop is the first to offer products for plus-sized women in St. Mary’s.
“Lingerie was something I wanted to do before I got married because of the lack of lingerie stores in Southern Maryland for maternity,” reminisced Christian.
“Motherhood and womanhood comes with many obstacles and we want our customers to know our story and feel great about giving back to the HLH community. Lucid Lingerie was created to promote body positivity and help women and mothers feel great about themselves again,” said Jazne Bembry, public relations representative for Lucid Lingerie.
A portion of the shop’s profits will go towards the JAC Foundation to help HLH families.
“I want to be able to share all HLH patients’ stories and journeys ... and to provide resources and awareness for HLH children and adults [regardless of] military affiliation,’’ said Christian.
Through trials and tribulations, the military mom has been deeply appreciative of unwavering support from countless people.
“To the nurses and doctors at Walter Reed Hospital, I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said. “Fisher House, thank you for providing a place for me to sleep instead of traveling an hour and a half.”
Eventually, Christian would like to reach out to the military community to join the fight against HLH.
“After JAC’s passing, Patuxent River personnel came for the funeral, did a military send off, paid for his burial and a lot of other kind gestures. I want to thank all the military community for reaching out personally and for coming to his funeral. Thank you for sharing your experiences with him with me,” she added.
Christian aims to showcase Lucid Lingerie products at the Shepherd’s Old Field Market by July 1 of this year, which is JAC’s birthday.
Until then, the military mom shows no signs of giving up on her mission to battle HLH.
“We are working on our marketing plan to implement programs and events to raise funding and awareness of JAC’s disease,” Christian said. “We will continue to work diligently to impact families around the world with HLH. … I’m trying my best to be able to give back.”