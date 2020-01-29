Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) is co-sponsoring a bill that would tax digital advertising in the state to help pay for education.
Last week, Miller said Senate Bill 2 was being proposed for discussion purposes, but he didn’t anticipate its passing.
Calling digital advertising “the wave of the future,” Miller said that no states have passed such a law, but noted that some foreign countries have.
A digital advertising tax would pull money from out-of-state and out-of-country advertisers, he said, citing Russian trolls that spread disinformation as an example.
“We’re looking for ways to fund education,” he said, citing increased teachers’ salaries, expanded prekindergarten and vocational-technical training as examples.
The bill would establish tax rates of 2.5%, 5%, 7% or 10%, depending on a company’s gross global income. The various income thresholds range from $100 million to $1 billion, $1 billion to $5 billion, $5 billion to $15 billion and $15 billion or more. Those with digital-based income in Maryland exceeding $1 million would be subject to the tax.
Revenue from the tax would largely go to The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, with a smaller portion going to administer the tax.
Miller said he sponsored the bill at the request of Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore city) since Miller sits on the Budget and Taxation Committee. That committee is scheduled to have a hearing on the bill today, Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m.
Ferguson and Miller estimate the bill would generate $100 million or so in revenue, according to taxfoundation.org.
“Our job is to prepare for the future,” Miller said, adding that he and Ferguson want to “get people engaged.”
The Eversheds Sutherland global law firm, headquartered in London, said the bill may be unconstitutional on two grounds: Two states may tax the same transaction if a user’s IP address is in one state, but the user is known or reasonably suspected to be using the device in another state; also, the firm said, the bill may violate the federal 1998 Internet Tax Freedom Act because it discriminates by taxing digital as opposed to non-digital, such as newspaper ads or billboards.
According to the law firm, the proposed bill is similar to France’s proposed digital services tax.
France recently delayed implementation of the tax until the end of this year after the United States threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs on $2.4 billion of French goods after the tax was passed last July.
A digital services tax could hit tech giants such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. Another source of education revenue that is being considered in Maryland is sports betting.
Senate Bill 58, which is sponsored by Sen. Chris West (R-Baltimore), would allow the five horse tracks and six casinos in the state to offer sports betting. It would not include online or mobile betting. If approved by the legislature, the public would vote on a referendum in November. Revenue estimates for the bill range from $40 million to $60 million, according to legalsportsreport.com.
