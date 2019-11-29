The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $3 million to seven local public housing agencies in Maryland last week to provide affordable housing to non-elderly persons with disabilities, with St. Mary’s County receiving the most.
This housing assistance is provided through HUD’s Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher program, which gives funding to housing agencies to assist non-elderly persons with disabilities who are transitioning out of institutional or other separated settings or are at risk of being homeless. It helps to further the goals of the Americans with Disabilities Act by helping people with disabilities live in the most integrated setting and enabling individuals to live independently in the community, according to a press release.
The St. Mary’s Housing Authority received $1,462,080 through the assistance program, the largest award in Maryland, with a total of 100 vouchers that will help local families or individuals pay their rent.
“We are very pleased to have the collaboration and support of the county,” Dennis Nicholson, executive director of the local housing authority, said in an interview.
The funding provides rental assistance for residential housing to aid people under the age of 62 with lifelong disabilities or who have a family member with a disability, who are homeless, people at risk of being homeless, and people who are at risk of being institutionalized, according to Nicholson.
The housing voucher won’t cover all of the rental costs, but helps pay some of it. In St. Mary’s, for example, the HUD’s fair market rate for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,329, according to a 2018 study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. In St. Mary’s, Nicholson said last year that the voucher program could provide up to $900 a month for a family, depending on family sizes and situations.
There’s also an income cap in place. Generally speaking, a family who makes less than 80 percent of the area’s median income is considered a low-income household, and hence is eligible to apply. For a four-person household living in St. Mary’s, for example, the low-income level set by HUD last year was $71,900.
“We want to help local folks here with local resources,” Nicholson said in an interview this week, adding that The Arc Southern Maryland, the department of social services, Pathways, the local health department and Three Oaks Center in Lexington Park are all partners that help make the voucher program possible. The Maryland Department of Disabilities was also very supportive of the application, he said.
Nicholson explained that the awards are given based on a point system and that St. Mary’s had been successful in having enough points to bring money in. Other awarded counties include Frederick, Howard, Washington, Cecil, Carroll and Baltimore counties, totaling 257 vouchers statewide.
“At a time when home affordability is a serious challenge for most families, HUD is helping 257 people with disabilities live independently in Maryland in decent, affordable housing, which continues to be in short supply in our country,” Joe DeFelice, administrator of HUD’s Mid-Atlantic region, said in the release.
For more information on the grant or eligibility, call the St. Mary’s Housing Authority at 301-866-6590.
