During a more than three-hour St. Mary's County commissioners meting Tuesday morning, Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore gave an update on the federal American Rescue Grant, and said $9.3 million of the $22 million total has been spent since the funds began to flow in fiscal 2022.

She added that the county has obligations for $4.6 million more and that the county has until Dec. 31, 2024, before it has to outline its final spending in 2026. She said she has received requests for $49 million from various county departments, “which is a lot.” Those requests include more than $9 million from the county's information technology department, nearly $10 million from the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission and over $10 million from the local health department.


