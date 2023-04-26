During a more than three-hour St. Mary's County commissioners meting Tuesday morning, Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore gave an update on the federal American Rescue Grant, and said $9.3 million of the $22 million total has been spent since the funds began to flow in fiscal 2022.
She added that the county has obligations for $4.6 million more and that the county has until Dec. 31, 2024, before it has to outline its final spending in 2026. She said she has received requests for $49 million from various county departments, “which is a lot.” Those requests include more than $9 million from the county's information technology department, nearly $10 million from the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission and over $10 million from the local health department.
Emergency services previously requested $30,000 for a double-wide trailer, but has since decided instead to renovate the first floor of the old Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown for EMS staff.
St. Mary’s Emergency Services Deputy Director Gerald Gardiner said his team is in desperate need of space and that trailer prices came in higher than expected.
“It’s a short term Band-Aid fix,” he said.
“I appreciate your due diligence on this trying to save costs for the county,” Commissioner Mike Alderson Jr. (R) said. “And I really think the citizens of the county need to know things like this, that the county and the department heads do try and work within the budgetary constraints that they have before them.”
The commissioners approved $28,932 for emergency services for office supplies, and added a new request of $15,000 for a Mobile Library Charging Outlet.
Two additional requests when other funding becomes available came from Country Lakes Homeowners Association and Longview Beach Club to help with their neighborhoods.
CIP budget changes
St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission Executive Director George Erichson informed the commissioners that the recommended fiscal 2024 capital improvement budget reflects a $5.4 million increase for water projects over what was previously OK'd, and a $10.6 million increase for sewer projects.
Erichson said MetCom will “meet or exceed all of our debt performance measures, the primary one being affordability.”
He also added that the proposed capital contribution charges are now “proposed to be flat again for the sixth year in a row with no increase.”
“That’s excellent work,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. “With all the increases we see going on with the school construction projects that are really shooting us to the roof with this excise tax, this is really great news. You’re pulling rabbits out of your hat, sir.”
Dump fees waived for nonprofit
The commissioners adopted a resolution that will waive the landfill fees for Christmas in April projects associated with the annual program, which is scheduled for this weekend, April 29.
St. Mary’s Department of Public Works & Transportation Director Jim Gotsch said because the county’s landfills do not take commercial trash, it must be dropped off at Appeal Landfill in Lusby.
“I like to take care of St. Mary’s County any way possible,” said Christmas in April President Howard Thompson, “and this is one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life.”
Thompson gave a shout-out to the county’s highway and solid waste crews for providing 10 dump trucks for the annual event, which is in its 33rd year, and added that about 100 tons of trash is dropped off each year.
Thompson also said the organization — which has done millions of dollars worth of renovations for families in need — will work on 13 or 14 homes this year as well as some projects at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds and The Mission in Lexington Park “to help them get straight.”
“Everyone knows about the one day a year you do multiple house projects and drive around the county,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said, “but you’re doing stuff year-round to help people.”
“I had a great time volunteering with you guys last year,” Commissioner Scott Ostrowski (R) said, “and I’ll be reaching out to you to do some volunteer work this year.”
Airport grant OK’d
Gotsch said his team is ready to submit navigation easements related to the St. Mary's County Regional Airport on three properties at a cost of $14,900, which is 10% of the total $149,000.
Gotsch said two of the properties are where Mervell Dean splits off of Route 235 while the other is at the other end of the runway.
Gotsch informed the commissioners that on the third property was a private homeowner-owned landfill and that it would cost about $3 million to excavate and haul the trash away. He said the county can get a “much better price” by bidding it out separately. He added the delay in the project is that there’s a chance the Federal Aviation Administration will fund all but 10% of the project and the need for an environmental assessment.
“This is just a hoop we have to jump through,” he said.
The commissioners gave approval to Gotsch to sign and forward the grant application to the FAA.
'Older Americans' grant approved
The commissioners approved the fiscal 2023 Federal Older Americans Act Notice of Grant Award 2 from the Maryland Department of Aging on behalf of the St. Mary's County Department of Aging & Human Services in the amount of $462,677.
Aging & Human Services Director Lori Jennings-Harris said the grants help to fund meal programs, including home-delivered, as well as its Family Caregiver Support program.
“You do a lot of good work with an infinite amount of money,” Colvin said, “and you spread it the right way. Thank you vey much.”