During commissioners' time at their July 12 meeting, St. Mary's Commissioner Michael Hewitt (R) noted that Atlantic Realty recently purchased the 17.8-acre Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
The location at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive contains the county's gymnastics center, Southern Tire, AMC movie theater, a pharmacy, Showtime Deli and other businesses, Hewitt said.
Calling Atlantic Realty "a very interesting group," Hewitt noted that "they specialize in purchasing these types of locations. They have big plans."
He noted the company has a relationship with a national grocer and wants to add a Starbucks.
"The county needs to determine what we're going to do with the gymnastics center," he said.
Board rejects COVID-19 ad grant targeting seniors
During the meeting, the commissioners turned down a $12,152 grant from the Maryland Department of Aging that would have been used to advertise COVID-19 vaccinations.
Lori Jennings-Harris, director of the St. Mary's Department of Aging and Human Services, told the commissioners that the grant would be used to reach the elderly population through a billboard ad and newspaper ad.
The billboard ad would cost $10,260 and the print ad, which would have ran in Southern Maryland News, would total $1,892.
The commissioners rejected the grant 2-3, with commissioners Eric Colvin (R), John O'Connor (R) and Todd Morgan (R) voting no.
"The health department's pretty much done this and beat the proverbial horse," O'Connor said.
"We've had the Southern Maryland News discussion before," Morgan said, alluding to the commissioners' preference to advertise county legal notices in the Thomas F. McKay-owned County Times. Their efforts and those of Del. Matt Morgan (R) earlier this year to change state law to enable St. Mary's County to advertise in a free publication failed.
"It's a grant. What's wrong with approving a grant?" Hewitt asked.
"I agree," Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said.
Hewitt said the county should be doing "anything you can to help people with COVID-19. What is our goal here?"
In other news, the board approved other grants, including a $2 million Neighborhood Connect Grant with a $173,700 county match for broadband internet connections.
Also approved was a $300,000 Program Open Space Grant that will be used to replace playground equipment at Nicolet Park, located at 21770 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park.
Art Shepherd, whom Morgan noted is the part-time interim parks and recreation director following his recent retirement, said the equipment is 20 years old.
The commissioners approved $295,000 and $201,539 grants for the adult and family drug recovery courts. Michael J. Stamm, administrative judge of the St. Mary's County Circuit Court, noted that the county was "one of the first pioneers with juvenile drug courts" in the early 2000s. The first grant requires a county match of $186,211.
Stamm, who presides over the juvenile drug court, said the program lasts 12 to 16 months. "The recidivism rate for those who graduate [is] extremely, extremely low, which is very heartening," he said.
Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis presides over the adult drug court.
Low election turnout
Several commissioners commented about low election turnout at three early voting centers for the July 19 primary.
"The number of people voting has been pretty low, really, really low," Morgan said. "We had to go from one to two to three [sites] to be in [accord] with the law."
"It looks like it's a big waste of money," O'Connor said, calling turnout "dismal." He noted that on one day at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, only 33 people voted.
Hewitt said the three early voting centers are staffed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 7-14. "It needs to be reviewed in two years," he said.
O'Connor said most voters using an early voting center were going to the Hollywood firehouse, where people are used to going since it was the only early voting site in St. Mary's prior to this election.
"I do see a lot of people at the drop boxes," he said, referring to the 11 that exist in the county, which are functional until 8 p.m. on July 19.
Hewitt said the county added the Bay District and Mechanicsville firehouse locations after elections director Wendy Adkins noted the lease for the Hollywood firehouse ran through 2028.
The commissioners will not meet on July 19, which is the gubernatorial primary Election Day.