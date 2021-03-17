Millstone Landing 7-Eleven approved

In a split vote, the St. Mary’s Board of Appeals voted to approve a concept site plan for a 7-Eleven gas station and store at the corner of Millstone Landing Road and Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.
A public hearing on the store’s concept site plan during the meeting last Thursday yielded calls from residents from the Millstone Landing area who were concerned about additional traffic issues the store would create.
“A lot of these people have never made a left-hand turn off of Millstone Landing Road onto [Route] 235,” Catherine Raley, an Esperanza Farms resident, said at the public hearing.
“I don’t see how this is an asset to the community when it does increase safety and traffic concerns,” she said.
The store, which will replace a closed Golden Corral restaurant, had been denied by the planning commission in November following concerns about traffic caused by the shop at the busy intersection.
“Every one of us that lives down here knows that when we make that left-hand turn onto Millstone Landing we have to be very conscious of the cars in front of us,” Patrick Hunt, a resident of Millstone Landing, said.
Christopher Longmore, an attorney representing the store, said it was not the burden of any developer to mitigate traffic problems which existed before the store considered the spot.
“It can be required to mitigate any additional traffic that would be added to this location, but it is not the duty or burden of this applicant to solve other issues that existed before this application before you,” Longmore said.
The store’s developers proposed traffic mitigation through an extended left turn lane from Route 235 onto Millstone Landing Road as part of the project, and had agreed to contribute to the FDR Boulevard project, which would mitigate traffic on Route 235.
A traffic study conducted by a contractor for the store found that the traffic at the Millstone Landing intersection had a “D” level-of-service during peak morning hours, and an “F” during peak evening hours, based on data gathered in June 2019 and adjusted for growth.
The store is expected to add less than 50 peak-hour trips to the intersection, according to the traffic study.
“If there is an expectation that you are going to drive on 235 to do business, and not have traffic, and be able to just pull into a parking spot, you’re mistaken,” Rich Richardson, a board member who voted in favor of the store, said.
“As long as you have a traffic study that basically says the intersection is failing, how can we just sit here and put a checkmark on adequate public facilities?” John Brown, who voted against the store, said. “It may be zoned, but with this kind of traffic, uh-uh.”
The board voted 3-2 to approve the concept site plan, with members Brown and Lynn Delahay voting against the store.