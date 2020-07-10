Missed property on St. George Island is allowed public sewer connection

The department of land use and growth management requested the county commissioners to approve an amendment to a resolution which would allow one dwelling, missed in the original survey, to hook up to the public sewer system at St. George Island.
Bill Hunt, director of the department, told the commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting that an applicant is asking for an allocation of sewer capacity equivalent dwelling units, which is governed by a decades-old resolution, at 16934 Piney Point Road.
An equivalent dwelling unit is defined as one single-family residential household and is the unit of measure by which the user is charged for sewer services provided by the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission.
This resolution assigned equivalent dwelling units to properties partly as a result of a “windshield survey,” done to determine if one or more dwellings were present on a property.
The resolution also limited new sewer facilities in St. George Island to 219 equivalent dwelling units but a map completed in 1990 shows a second dwelling on the property which was not reported in the list of allocations attached to the resolution.
Hunt said “it is apparent that the second dwelling was overlooked during the initial development inventory on St. George Island and should have been allocated an EDU,” since it is eligible for connection to public sewer.
According to meeting documents, commissioners have amended the resolution to change the number of allocated EDU’s on fifteen previous occasions. The most recent was in 2018 and allowed 237 EDUs on the island.
The requested amendment “will correct an error” in the survey, allowing the dwelling to connect to public sewer, Hunt said.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked if the windshield survey consisted of personnel literally looking out of their car windows to record all dwellings, with Hunt responding that is basically how they were identified in the 1980s.
“That was well before [geographic information system] maps,” Colvin said.
“Well before computers,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said. “It’s really an artifact of the times that you’re still dealing with today.”
The commissioners agreed to allocate the additional sewer capacity on St. George Island before Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked, “When someone gets missed out on this, do they just have their regular septic system in the ground?”
Hunt responded yes, and Hewitt asked if there were any financial incentives involved in the dwelling switching over to public sewer.
“We want to get anyone with a failing system hooked up,” Hewitt said, with Hunt pointing out the excluded dwelling was in existence at the time of the windshield survey and is “entitled to connect because of the resolution.”
