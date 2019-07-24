The body of a missing Hughesville man was found last week in St. Mary’s County.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that they were seeking the public’s help locating Ronnie David Tippett, 29, who was reported missing on July 13, according to a recent press release.
According to St. Mary’s sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Babcock, Tippett’s body was discovered behind the Food Lion in Charlotte Hall on Friday night. He was found by his family members who were actively searching for him, according to the spokesperson. Police are unsure how long his body has been there.
Babcock said there were no signs of foul play and Tippett’s death is still being investigated by the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
In his obituary, Tippett’s family recalled him as a warm, loving man. His young son, with whom he shared the same first name, was described as “the light in his eyes, the beat in his heart.”
“He was always known for his smile and laughter. His quick wit in any situation made others around him laugh and have fun,” the obituary reads. “Ronnie could be found playing with the kids he was around, swimming, teaching them life lessons, pushing them on tricycles, passing out freezer pops to all the neighborhood kids, painting their bikes or taking them to the pool just so they could have fun. Ronnie’s youthful joy made his spirit soar.”
Additional details were not available by press time and the investigation is ongoing.
A life celebration will be held on Thursday, July 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory in Charlotte Hall. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by inurnment at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf.
Staff writer Kristen Griffith contributed to this report. Twitter: @LindsayIndyNews