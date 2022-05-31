The three-day trial of Ryan N. Cherrico ended on Friday, May 27, when St. Mary's County Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis declared a mistrial.
Cherrico, 31, of Mechanicsville is charged with negligent homicide by vehicle and negligent manslaughter by vehicle, both felonies, and a misdemeanor of contributing to negligent homicide by vehicle, along with several traffic violations, including driving while impaired by alcohol, failure to render aid to an injured person, failure to report injury or death and reckless driving.
A Chevy Silverado pickup crashed into a horse-drawn buggy, killing its driver, Henry B. Stauffer, at 7:37 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2021, according to the St. Mary's sheriff's office, which said Cherrico fled on foot.
St. Mary's County Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) called Stauffer "a wonderful man," noting he ran the Loveville auction three days a week, in an earlier Southern Maryland News report about Stauffer's death.
On last Friday afternoon, an employee of the state's attorney's office said prosecuting attorney Sarah Proctor was ordered not to talk about the case.
A total of 21 witnesses were on the witness lists for the first three days of the trial. Cpl. Jason Smith testified on Thursday afternoon.
Cherrico's trial has been reset for Aug. 9. A status hearing was set for June 29.
Cherrico was arrested on Nov. 2 and held without bond on Nov. 2 and 3, 2021. However, on May 24, the warrant was recalled and quashed. The judge authorized in-patient treatment, according to the state courts website, noting Cherrico needs an evaluation.
As of May 27, Cherrico was not listed on the St. Mary's County jail roster.