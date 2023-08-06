Latres Javontae Cockerham

Cockerham

 St. Mary’s sheriff’s office

During the July trial of a 25-year-old Hollywood man charged with a 2022 murder, a juror made an unexpected discovery.

According to court documents, the juror sent a note to St. Mary’s County Circuit Court Judge Amy Lorenzini, who was presiding over Latres Javonte Cockerham’s trial. Cockerham is charged with shooting Joseph James Oakes to death on Jan. 12, 2022. Oakes, 19, was driving a Nissan Rogue with five other teenage passengers traveling on Pegg Road in Lexington Park.


  

