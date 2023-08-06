During the July trial of a 25-year-old Hollywood man charged with a 2022 murder, a juror made an unexpected discovery.
According to court documents, the juror sent a note to St. Mary’s County Circuit Court Judge Amy Lorenzini, who was presiding over Latres Javonte Cockerham’s trial. Cockerham is charged with shooting Joseph James Oakes to death on Jan. 12, 2022. Oakes, 19, was driving a Nissan Rogue with five other teenage passengers traveling on Pegg Road in Lexington Park.
The juror’s July 18 note to Lorenzini stated that during the trial, that juror realized that one of the witnesses called was a coworker not previously recognized during jury selection.
Cockerham’s attorney, public defender Michele A. Harewood, made a motion to have a mistrial declared.
Prosecuting attorneys with the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office had no objection and Lorenzini then granted the mistrial and released the jury.
On Feb. 28, 2022, a St. Mary’s grand jury handed down a 48-count indictment charging Cockerham with first- and second-degree murder, five counts each of first- and second-degree attempted murder, six counts of first-degree assault and several firearms violations.
According to court records, a new jury trial for Cockerham is currently scheduled for early May 2024.
Cockerham has been held without bond since his arrest on Jan. 13, 2022.
Using surveillance video from the Countryside neighborhood on Pegg Road, deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office surmised shots were fired from a dark Nissan Sentra toward the Rogue driven by Oakes.
Investigators stated in court papers that as the Rogue was traveling on Pegg Road, another vehicle approached on the right side of the Rogue and a passenger in the rear driver’s side of the second vehicle had an arm extended out of the window. The charging documents further stated the Rogue accelerated and crashed in a grassy area.
Deputies arriving at the Pegg Road/Westbury Boulevard crash site found Oakes lying on a sidewalk next to the vehicle.
Sheriff’s investigators reported multiple 9 mm shell casings were found on the road.
Court documents state Oakes was not breathing and had a gunshot wound to the chest. The Nissan Rogue Oakes had been driving when he was shot had several bullet holes.
Investigators were able to follow Cockerham’s movements through a GPS tracking unit he was wearing due to being on probation from a previous condition.
Oakes, 19 — known as “Big Joe” — was a Lexington Park resident who graduated from Great Mills High School in 2021. He played football for Great Mills and had participated in the school’s Junior Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program when he was a student.
According to court records, two other men — Jevontez Deqwon Davis, 22, of Mechanicsville and Thomas Darnell Evans, 24, of Lexington Park — were also charged in Oakes’ death.
Davis pleaded guilty in March to one count each of first-degree murder and firearm use in a violent crime. He is to be sentenced Oct. 6.
Evans entered an Alford plea to one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge. Evans is to be sentenced sometime next year.