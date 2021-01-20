St. Mary’s College of Maryland hosted its 17th annual Martin Luther King Jr. prayer celebration on Monday, where community leaders and government officials participated, albeit virtually, to commemorate King’s life and his legacy as a human and civil rights activist.
Although the event was virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several speakers were featured such as Tuajuanda Jordan, president of the college; Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th); Lex Birney, a SMCM board trustee; Crystal Fleming, professor at SUNY Stony Brook; and William “B.J.” Hall, president of the St. Mary’s County Chapter of the NAACP.
Hoyer spoke first about working together to continue King's work, five decades after his assassination.
“I’m honored to pay tribute to the legacy of Dr. King and celebrate those who worked to carry the torch forward on civil rights, voting rights, equal justice and economic opportunity,” he said. The congressman noted the words of King, “No lie can live forever ... the arch of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” He added, “today is about being benders of that arch.”
Referring to a riot at the Capitol earlier this month carried out by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump in an attempt to overrun his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, Hoyer said, “Violent white nationalism and far right racism is nothing new in our country … Dr. King’s message was that we not fight our way out of this but we love our way out of this. We appeal to the best in us, not the worst.”
Birney, during his oration, said he was “struck by the mutuality” of King’s principles and those included in the St. Mary’s Way, a code of conduct at the college.
“As you may know, the St. Mary’s Way is a set of guiding principles that are intended to cultivate a supporting, caring environment where a passion for curiosity, knowledge and discovery can flourish. This set of principles also stresses the importance of making a difference in the world and sets the tone for integrity and tolerances of differences in viewpoint, background and experience,” he said.
Fleming, a professor of sociology, Africana studies and associate faculty in the SUNY Stony Brook Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, gave the keynote address, where she dismantled white supremacy and called for community action.
“Dr. King was unafraid of speaking the truth about white supremacy and I do think that if there is anything to learn from the violent insurrection … at the Capitol on Jan. 6 … it is certainly that we must squarely acknowledge, in the legacy and the tradition of Dr. King, the ongoing realities of white supremacy in the United States,” she said.
Fleming said, “We need to interrogate our social institutions, our educational institutions, our community, our laws, policies, even our relationships in order to see the imprint and structure of white supremacy in our everyday lives.”
“The nation is sick, trouble is in the land, confusion is all around. Dr. King spoke those words in his famous ‘I Have a Dream’ speech the day before his assassination” and they “just as well apply today,” she claimed. “Our nation remains sick both figuratively and actually as we witness the unchecked spread of COVID-19, one of the worst public health disasters in our country’s history.”
As an organizer and grass roots activist, she said King “knew challenging racism and war and poverty” must be done collectively and as a community. “We cannot do this work alone so we must acknowledge that systematic problems require systematic interventions.”
“If you’re going to take a stand against racism, if you’re going to speak up and join antiracist mobilization, if you name and challenge white supremacy, you’ll aggravate those who wish to maintain the status quo,” Fleming said. “The good news is that you’ll also be joining an intergenerational movement of moral revival that’s been building and growing over the course of the century … you’ll be joining Dr. King’s beloved community.”