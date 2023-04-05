With no meeting scheduled for next week, the St. Mary’s County commissioners took care of several matters before their Easter break.
One of the items on the agenda was a memorandum of understanding with the Maryland Economic Development Corporation for site analysis services at the planned Aeropark Innovation District.
According the data provided, innovation districts are “geographic clusters where large institutions and businesses cluster with start-ups and incubators to drive innovation, accelerate product development and assist with the commercialization of new technology.” There is also retail and residential components, and the districts can spur economic development in a region.
The land at and around St. Mary's Regional Airport in California has been designated for the project.
Department of Economic Development Director Chris Kaselemis said items that need to be done include forming an advisory board, drafting a mission and vision, identifying goals and building sidewalks, paths and biking lanes.
He added he would also like to beautify the outside of the existing buildings.
“As you know, you drive by and it’s just kind of all concrete; not a whole lot going on, just some dead trees and doesn’t look so great,” Kaselemis said. “So the idea is to really draw people in and really entice them to come in and hang out.”
Beautifying the interior is also on the list, but he admitted, “We don’t have funding to that level yet, but the idea is to kind of spruce it up.”
"This is exciting. It’s a big step and I think it’s a testament to the work you’ve done and the people before us have done over many years to get to this point,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said. “This innovation district is just poised to take off.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked what the county would get for its $130,000 investment to the analysis, to which Sarah Horta, MEDC director of innovation and strategic planning, replied, “a site analysis project, looking at utility plan studies and making sure we have the capacity for potential future tenants.”
“You have people to come here?” Hewitt asked.
“Yes, we welcome local vendors to be engaged with this process,” Horta said. “We know the importance of having local vendors.”
Veterinarian secured for animal shelter
The commissioners also approved the Department of Emergency Services to enter into a formal memorandum of understanding agreement between the commissioners and Dr. Tammy Colson-Dorsch, a veterinarian who will continue to volunteer at the new St. Mary's County Animal Adoption & Resource Center.
Department of Emergency Services Deputy Director Gerald Gardiner said due to federal guidelines, the shelter must work under the direction of a licensed veterinarian, and that Colson-Dorsch has been volunteering “at least weekly if not more” since the shelter opened in September 2022.
“Veterinarians are like most occupations now — far and few between and in very high demand,” Gardiner said.
In other business
The commissioners also approved the fiscal 2024 Senior Rides grant, which would allow volunteers to drive seniors and others who are not able to drive themselves to get to medical appointments and do errands.
“How do you get the seniors that need the rides,” Colvin asked.
Department of Aging & Human Services Director Lori Jennings-Harris said they are reached through advertising as well as calls from seniors or other members of the community.
In addition, the board approved contracts between Fourth Exploration LLC and Great Mills IV LLC and the commissioners in the amount of $167,230 for the purchase of more real property and easement areas needed to construct the FDR Boulevard project.
Alderson noted the planned closing of the Willows Recreation Center on April 30. "I would like for us maybe to open up the conversation that maybe at the end of the month and suggested that maybe it could be used as the new YMCA," he said. “I think it’s something we should look at."
Hewitt said the county does not own the center. “Are we interested in it? Yes we are, but we have to continue to work on what is the best bang for the buck for the citizens,” he said.
He added that YMCA representatives will visit April 13 to meet with some of the commissioners and they are bringing detailed information on the cost associated with the current plan, which is “well within our budget.”
Alderson also said he doesn’t believe that St. Mary’s County is the “crime-ridden dystopian nightmare” as noted on social media.