The St. Mary’s County commissioners are in the home stretch to finalize the fiscal 2024 budget and took another step closer when it held its second-to-last budget work session on Tuesday in Leonardtown.

St. Mary’s Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore assisted the board with a review of further changes in revenues in both the capital improvement projects and operating budget from appeals received during a public hearing held April 26 on the recommended budget.


