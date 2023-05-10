The St. Mary’s County commissioners are in the home stretch to finalize the fiscal 2024 budget and took another step closer when it held its second-to-last budget work session on Tuesday in Leonardtown.
St. Mary’s Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore assisted the board with a review of further changes in revenues in both the capital improvement projects and operating budget from appeals received during a public hearing held April 26 on the recommended budget.
“We’re almost done, so hopefully we can make a lot of decisions today,” Cudmore said, “so we can incorporate them and come back next week with the final direction.”
The commissioners also needed to approve changes for compensation to the Length of Service Award Program.
“We’re proposing a 50% increase in benefits now and a bi-yearly re-review of the compensation,” St. Mary’s Human Resources Director Katherine Pratson said.
“I’ll support it,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said, “but I think the key is looking at it every two years so we are visiting it and not letting it be stagnant.”
Regarding capital projects, St. Mary’s Department of Public Works and Transportation Director Jim Gotsch noted that 36 of the 39 HVAC units at Leonard Hall are non-functioning. He asked for a mini-split system to be installed.
“When we met about this I thought the number was $100,000, and now it’s $160,000,” Colvin asked.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked for a building services analysis before spending the funds, as well as an increase of enrolled students to assist with the maintenance of the building.
Gotsch said the county maintains the shell of the building and added the roof and outside of the building are good.
But Hewitt said he had concerns about the building following a tour last week and said the commissioners needed to look at this “investment.”
Cudmore mentioned the county-funded childcare facility slated for fiscal 2029.
“Can we move it to the left?” Colvin asked, proposing a move to fiscal 2024. “If we have $9.7 million of fund balance sitting there, I think this is an absolute huge win for the county and my vision would be that this [facility] be open to county employees, sheriff’s employees.”
Hewitt supported the idea, adding that it might help with retention of sheriff’s office employees, but asked, “If we should do some engineering to solidify the costs and then [can we] do it in FY2025?”
Gotsch said the facility would be located in the parking lot across from the drill hall in Leonardtown, but the town is reluctant for a modular-type building, though he said those can be modified.
Hewitt requested architectural drawings “so we can get our head around that.”
The recommended fiscal 2024 general fund budget was approved March 28 for $314,749,780, while the CIP budget was approved for $76,690,361.
Another budget work session will be held 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, and the budget is scheduled to be approved at the commissioners’ meeting on May 23.