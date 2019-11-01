Lessons on the Holocaust could soon be expanded and enforced in all Maryland public schools.
The Maryland State Department of Education intends to adopt a number of changes to enhance the required Holocaust instruction, like adding it to fourth and fifth grade social studies lessons, teaching about the roots of antisemitism and bolstering lessons on the subjects in high school U.S. history and modern world history classes, according to a MSDE release.
“We always seek to better our curriculum,” Lisa Bachner, St. Mary’s public schools’ director of curriculum and instruction, said in an email. “However, no changes to our current curriculum will be made until guidance from MSDE is given and finalized.”
Bachner said lessons on the Holocaust are already taught in St. Mary’s public schools and she does not know when anything new will go into effect. When it does, an official from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, said it will give students the opportunity to think critically about the past and its relevance in society today.
“Whether they choose to focus on this, it has a potential benefit to the student for sure,” Kim Blevins-Relleva, program coordinator at the museum, told The Enterprise.
She said the museum is the global leader for Holocaust education and provides resources and materials “designed to help students and educators tackle these big questions through the lens of history.”
“We strongly believe there is a need to enhance Holocaust education in our state, so that all children learn about this horrific event and ensure it never happens again,” Karen Salmon, superintendent of Maryland public schools, said in the release. “We see the changes that we are making as a substantive improvement over the current objectives and frameworks.”
Resources for teaching the Holocaust can be found on www.ushmm.org, which provides a range of training modules, lesson plans and extensive information on the subject, all free of charge.
Blevins-Relleva said they also train teachers and have museum teacher fellows in 49 states. A Leonardtown teacher attended the museum’s annual Arthur and Rochelle Belfer National Conference for Educators in July. It is open to middle school, high school and community college teachers who want to receive training on how to effectively teach the Holocaust to students.
The teachers have a chance to interact with scholars and educators to reenforce their understanding of the event.
“We encourage people to study history of the holocaust and we’re always here to honor remember the victims,” Blevins-Relleva said.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews