The St. Mary’s commissioners will now have more oversight regarding evaluations for the county administrator, after an unscheduled vote proposed by Commissioner Mike Hewitt at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting.
Hewitt (R) made the motion during the meeting that “all commissioners be involved with inputs for the yearly written performance evaluation of the county administrator position.”
“It has come to my attention that the commissioner president has been doing the evaluation without the input of the board of county commissioners,” Hewitt said shortly after the meeting adjourned. “So when I asked [Commissioner President Randy Guy] when it was gonna be done, he told us it had already been done.”
Hewitt said “for the last several years,” the county commissioners have been left out of the county administrator’s yearly evaluation.
“So this is just a motion that would ensure we all had input?” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked during the meeting.
“That’s fair,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said.
Commissioners Colvin, Morgan and John O’Connor (R) voted in favor of the motion; Guy voted against.
“You can make any kind of written or verbal [report] to me at any time of the year,” Guy said, adding later, “The county administrator is available to us at any time to discuss any problems you may have with her performance.”
Performance reviews for county government staff are conducted by department directors on the anniversary of that employee’s start of employment, Catherine Pratson, human resources director, said Tuesday afternoon in an interview.
“The supervisor reviews the evaluation, provides comments, provides a performance rating and then goes over it with the employee,” Pratson said. “They sign it, and there’s a reviewing official, who is the supervisor’s supervisor, who would sign it.”
The commissioners “are the supervisors of the county administrator,” Pratson said. “It’s appropriate, it’s common for [a supervisor] to get feedback when they’re doing an evaluation, but the evaluation is typically done by one person,” she said.
Morgan said the evaluation should be a consensus among commissioners, signed by one.
The form assesses a number of factors, including leadership, reliability, adherence to policy, teamwork initiative, communication and supervising skills, Pratson said.
“The only thing [Hewitt] wishes to do, while you will sign the appraisals at the end as the president … that discussion regarding the county administrator’s performance will be discussed as a group of five commissioners, not just one,” Morgan said.
“I think you can make input any time you want,” Guy said.
“Constructive criticism is always taken in a well-received manner,” O’Connor said about Bridgett. But, “It may be beneficial” for the commissioners to develop a consensus when those reports are written, he said.
“There needs to be one point of accountability throughout the process,” O’Connor said about Guy. “There’s a balanced approach that can be found.”
“One thing I think we’ve been lacking here with this board presently is we don’t communicate very well with the county administrator when you do have a problem,” Guy said. “If you have some kind of problem with her decision making or performance, it should be brought to her immediately and not wait until the end of the year to blow up.”
Hewitt said after the meeting he did not have a specific concern about Bridgett’s performance, and that he had not consulted Pratson prior to making the motion.
“I just think it’s important that we have this ability to communicate back and forth, and do it as a group,” he said.
After the meeting, Bridgett said she “wasn’t aware that the vote was going to take place,” and deferred to the judgement of the commissioners.
The change in the county administrator’s evaluations was made after the board had agreed unanimously to authorize the county attorney or human resources director to act in the administrator’s absence. Rebecca Bridgett has served as the St. Mary’s County administrator since her appointment in 2013.
