Commissioners will hold a public hearing next month, and will vote later on allowing residents in some subdivisions to install private piers that are currently barred by local ordinances.
Currently, no private piers are allowed in any subdivision where there is already a community pier, Bill Hunt, county land use director, said on Tuesday. A proposed change to the ordinance, however, would change that to allow an exemption for subdivisions zoned before December 31, 1994, which would bring the county in line with state regulations.
Waterfront subdivisions that could be included are Longview Beach, St. Clements Shores, Breton Bay Estates, the Landings at Piney Point, Tolson Estates, Boatel California, Hollywood Shores and Golden Beach, according to a meeting document.
Hunt said he intends to get input from the homeowners associations of those neighborhoods.
"I think what we're trying to do here is help some people out who were the victims of an illegal pier put in before their time, and actually they were cited after they bought the property and they bought it in that condition," Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said at the meeting.
"Just because the zoning ordinance would allow it, someone who applies to construct a pier would still have to go through all the regulations, primarily those of" the Maryland Department of the Environment, Hunt said.
The public hearing will be held on May 18, and commissioners will vote on the change on June 8.
Community input sought for zoning process
Census data coming in means that the county's major zoning process will begin, and the county's land use department is seeking input from residents with interest in the comprehensive plan.
The next comprehensive plan is due in 2024, Hunt said. Before then, there is a lot of work to be done.
Those who are interested in helping with the comprehensive plan will review drafts and make recommendations, the land use director said.
"We also know, historically, that unless your property is directly impacted by a county regulation, you're probably not going to attend a public meeting," Hunt said. "But maybe, now that we've got Zoom working very well, maybe we'll get better participation, some in-person, but perhaps remotely as well."
Those who are interested in participating are asked to sign up on a contact list by emailing Hunt at bill.hunt@stmarysmd.com or Kwasi Bosompem at kwasi.bosompem@stmarysmd.com and writing "Comprehensive plan" in the subject line.