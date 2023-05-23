An eight-week dog adventure in St. Mary’s County turned into a happy homecoming when Boog was located and returned to its owner, Olivia Baumann.

“The first thing that I thought when I saw him was I kept saying ‘I’m sorry,’” Baumann said. “It just happened. It wasn’t anybody’s fault really, but instantly I was like ‘I’m sorry you had to go through this.’ Then it was like, ‘I just want to get you home, get you healthy and never let this happen again.’”


