An eight-week dog adventure in St. Mary’s County turned into a happy homecoming when Boog was located and returned to its owner, Olivia Baumann.
“The first thing that I thought when I saw him was I kept saying ‘I’m sorry,’” Baumann said. “It just happened. It wasn’t anybody’s fault really, but instantly I was like ‘I’m sorry you had to go through this.’ Then it was like, ‘I just want to get you home, get you healthy and never let this happen again.’”
“Boog is home,” St. Mary's County Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) declared at the May 16 commissioners' meeting. “The community really rallied and signs were up everywhere. There were tons of volunteers and they found him, and it’s truly a happy story. So I’m happy ... that their dog is back.”
Boog, an approximately 2-year-old white great Pyrenees, took advantage of an unlocked gate to leave the yard of the dog's California home at about 4:30 p.m. on March 18. Six days later, somebody saw Boog near the Wildewood community pool and tried to catch the dog, but it took off.
“They scared the living bejesus out of him,” Baumann said, “so he went on the run after that.”
Six days later Boog was hit by a car in front of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Route 4, and two days later the dog was seen limping.
“He flipped onto his back leg and sat straight down, and when he tried to get up, it hurt so he sat down,” Baumann was told. “And when people went toward him, he took off.”
A few days later, trail cameras recorded Boog not limping at all.
Baumann said Boog survived for so long in large part because it had found an area that had an abundance of food, as evidenced by tracks and his leavings.
Baumann said she put up about 800 missing posters and those on social media assisted with sightings.
“I pretty much was on the verge of losing hope,” she said, “but once we kept getting volunteers and putting up signs, people were so kind and sweet that they kept giving me hope.”
One day, turkey hunters were on a property with permission to hunt when Boog showed up in pitch darkness and starting barking at them. Later, Boog started sniffing the decoys while they tried to shoo the dog away.
When the hunters told the property owner about the dog, he noted it sounded like the one that was missing.
Baumann received a call and within a day was at Onion Fields Lane off Indian Bridge Road.
“The most excited I was was seeing his fluff on the ground,” she said. “I’m thinking, ‘If you want to be a stinker and make us go through all these trials and tribulations to get you back, that’s fine.”
Boog soon emerged from the underbrush.
“When I pulled up he instantly knew it was me and was very happy to see me,” Baumann said. “He recognized me right away.”
Baumann said Boog had lost about 25 pounds, was a little dirty and had “hundreds of ticks” but added that “for how long he was gone and what he was eating and the accident, he was doing very well.”
“It was a nice thing to see on Facebook,” Colvin said of the happy ending, “because you don’t always see nice things on Facebook.”