Mobile devices might be in everyone’s hands, but there’s clearly a need for libraries as evidenced by the St. Mary’s County Library’s annual fiscal report on community impact, which was presented during Tuesday’s county commissioners' meeting in Leonardtown.
“It’s been a really good year for the library,” St. Mary’s County Library Director Michael Blackwell said during his 24-minute presentation.
According to data provided by Blackwell, the county’s five branches — Charlotte Hall, Lexington Park, Leonardtown — checked out 1,039,565 items, which represents a 4% increase over the previous year.
“That’s a nice jump,” he said. “In some cases we are roaring back from the pandemic. We’re not quite at our previous numbers but I think we’ll get there.”
He also added that 168,514 digital items were checked out in fiscal 2023, which was an 11% increase.
Blackwell referred to a photograph in his presentation of a mother and daughter reading while a young boy plays an educational baseball-style game on a computer.
“This is really our core mission, especially early childhood literacy,” said Blackwell, referring to the "500 by Five" program. “It really wires their brain for success later in life, and we have storytimes for parents to learn how to do that most effectively. If I had any message to any parent, it’s make sure you are reading to your children.”
Blackwell also noted that patrons have access to more than 60 online resources, including LinkedIn Learning, homework help services, Mango Languages and Ancestry.com. People can also borrow personal hotspots and even ukuleles.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked how the library was doing with all the digital options and the financial challenges they pose while being checked out.
“They are more expensive and we have put a bit more money that used to go into print into digital [so] it is remaining a challenge,” Blackwell said. “But we’re looking at innovative ways to try and meet that challenge and get fewer of the more expensive online bestsellers and try to promote more of the content that is more sustainable. Since books are getting more expensive it’s a challenge, so we are having to shift money a bit.”
There were 308,551 visitors at the libraries — about a 25% increase — and more than 1,400 free programs, which attracted nearly 30,000 people. In addition, the mobile library staff was out and about at 125 outreach events over the last six months.
“They’re making an impact in ways we had hoped for but hadn’t even thought about,” Blackwell said.
The study and meeting rooms, which are free for public use, were used by more than 3,000 individuals or groups.
Blackwell added that a materials shortage has slightly delayed the library’s new mobile library, though he said he’s still optimistic for a Sept. 12 ribbon cutting for the vehicle. The Leonardtown branch’s MakerSpace has had 1,182 visitors come in to use the Cricut Maker, 3D printer and other materials.
“People enjoy going in there and seeing what’s going on,” Blackwell said. “And there’s a sewing machine there, so we’ve got some not-so-high tech things in there, too.”
Patrons logged almost 38,000 sessions on the library’s computers and Wi-Fi was accessed nearly 20,000 times.
“The library is just a nice place where they can come connect,” he said. “And these days that [internet] connection is almost as important as electricity.”
The library also has 32,044 active users and patrons able to check out up to 75 items at one time. In addition, St. Mary’s students receive a fine-free SMART library card.
“I wanted to thank you for your generous support of the library, especially this year,” Blackwell said, noting the $518,000 increase the system received in the budget. “You said you would like that to go to staff and I’m pleased to tell, you that $501,000 is going to our staff. Most of our leadership took steps back [because] we want that money to go to our staff. We are already seeing, I think, an impact with less turnover of staff.”
“Very good presentation Mr. Blackwell,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said. “I’m glad to see you’re using that money wisely.”
