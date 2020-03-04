Community and school officials addressed what they called the “school-to-prison pipeline” highlighting arrests statistics that show, on average, more than one student a day is arrested in St. Mary’s public schools, according to the latest data available.
A local attorney told a packed room Thursday at the regional higher education center in California that black students continue to be disciplined at a higher rate than their white peers.
“Black students are suspended and expelled at a rate three times greater than their white peers,” Marsha Williams of Williams, McClernan and Stack said about the national statistic. She was quoting from the 2014 Anti-Defamation League report that also states despite black students representing only 16% of enrollment, they represent 31% of students who are arrested in school.
Janice Walthour, second vice president of the St. Mary’s NAACP, said the local chapter has worked with the St. Mary’s public school system to close some of the achievement gaps, like the graduation rate for black students, which was recently announced to be 91.5% for the Class of 2019. However, she also wanted the public to hear about the in-school arrests happening in St. Mary’s.
The NAACP held its monthly meeting at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland to discuss the school-to-prison pipeline, which addresses how harsher discipline techniques can lead to time in prison later in life.
Williams said a student who is suspended becomes more likely to repeat a grade or drop out of school. St. Mary’s had 18,053 students last school year, with 18% being black. There were 1,240 suspensions and expulsions, according to Maryland’s education department, and over half happened to black students. The attorney said the county is one of the top districts in Maryland with that big of a disparity.
“I know the St. Mary’s County schools are addressing it, but this is a problem,” Williams said.
Cheryl Long, the school system’s director of student services, said the schools have practices in place, like intervention plans, as a way to fix an issue with a student before resorting to out-of-school punishment. She also mentioned a grant that gave them eight social workers and practices like the Conscious Discipline program.
Mike Wyant, the public schools’ director of safety and security, provided a handout for everyone that showed the arrest data from the Maryland education department’s website.
It showed the total number of arrests went from 186 in 2015-16, to 136 the school year after and 238 in 2017-2018. Of the 238 arrests, 60% were black and 37% were white. The Maryland education department’s data showed there were 10 times more out-of-school suspensions than in-school suspensions. And a three-day suspension was the most common sentencing out of the zero to 10 days options.
Data shows that among the arrests, 24 were made in sixth grade and at least one was made in an elementary school in the 2017-18 school year.
Charles County had 130 that year and Calvert had 138. The state education site reports Baltimore city to have only 60 arrests out of about 79,000 students.
“For Baltimore city to have less arrests than we do, something doesn’t smell right to me,” Capt. Steve Hall of St. Mary’s sheriff’s office said.
Wyant said he was concerned about how the state was interpreting the data, and reassured St. Mary’s was being fully transparent. A positive statistic he said he discovered was that only 1% of all St. Mary’s students will be arrested each year.
On the back of Wyant’s sheet were a list of offenses the school system is required to call law enforcement for (although officers are not required to make an arrest in all cases): alcohol, attack on an adult, drugs, explosives, fighting, firearms, sexual assault and tobacco products to name a few. Most of the charges were fighting, attack on student, drugs and disruption.
“Please understand all fights do not need to end in an arrest,” he said.
Wyant said there are times when no arrests were made during a fight. But a parent often calls asking why the kid who fought her child was not arrested. He said he would spend hours on the phone explaining if one student was charged in a mutual fight, the other student would likely be charged too.
The safety and security director spoke about the importance of school resource officers. He said he knows people think too much police presence contributes to the prison pipeline, but he does not agree.
“I don’t know how we survive without school resource officers,” he said.
Deputy Gerard Muschette of St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, the school resource officer at Great Mills High School, said he tries to be a mentor or role model to the students, but always holds them accountable.
“Arrests are pretty much a last resort for me,” he said, adding that it’s sometimes necessary and never planned.
He spoke about a fight that happened at school earlier that day between two girls that led to an administrator being hit in the face four to five times. The girl was arrested for assaulting a staff member.
Muschette, who is black, said most of the kids he has arrested are black as well and he does not know why.
Wyant said they need everyone’s help fixing the disparity and it is not solely a school issue. Discussion between panelists and audience members led to ideas for solutions like the need and importance of parent involvement, role models and a community center.
