St. Mary's County Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) recently filed to run for state delegate in House District 29C, which is currently represented by Jerry Clark (R-Calvert, St. Mary's).
Morgan, 66, of Lexington Park has been on the St. Mary's board of county commissioners for nearly 12 years and is term-limited. Clark has said he does not plan to run again for the delegate seat the represents southern Calvert and central St. Mary's.
Morgan called running for the General Assembly "the logical next thing to do. I've still got a lot of energy."
A former college professor who currently works for federal Department of Defense contractor SAIC in finance and acquisitions, Morgan said he would retire from that job if elected. The primary is June 28 and the general election is Nov. 8.
In the Republican primary, Morgan will face Tim Gowen of Leonardtown, an aerospace engineer who currently serves as adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard. No Democrat has filed for the seat.
Morgan said he doesn't know Gowen too much, but does think Clark "has done a great job." Morgan noted that Clark also served 12 years as a county commissioner in Calvert County and is in his eighth year in the state legislature.
"He's worked hard," Morgan said of Clark, adding that he is pragmatic. "He's not out there to ruffle a lot of feathers."
Morgan said he favors lowering tax rates, promoting small businesses, which he called "the life of the community," and watching out for law enforcement officers, first responders and educators.
Morgan said St. Mary's public school system has one of the highest student graduation and teacher retention rates in the state.
During a recent county commissioners' meeting, Morgan noted his familiarity with the Patuxent River Naval Air Station.
Morgan noted his time on the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, where he recently became chairman, a post he's held for the fifth time in 12 years. He has also served on the Calvert-St. Mary's Metropolitan Planning Organization.
In addition, Morgan said he served four years on the Maryland Association of Counties board and understands how state laws impact localities.
A person he admires politically is late President Ronald Reagan. Morgan has three children, Lauren, 29, of Charleston, S.C., Andrew, 27, and Megan, 24, the latter two who live in the Washington, D.C., area.