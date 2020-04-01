Mother shares experiences with autism, St. Mary's schools

A parent, whose son has severe autism, said St. Mary’s school system did what they could with its resources, but wished something more had happened sooner.
Chrissy Spangler’s 12-year-old, Josh Spangler, has an intellectual disability, is non-verbal and has extreme self-injurious behaviors. He started out at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School, was then sent to a school in Baltimore and is now a patient at the school’s neurobehavioral unit, hoping to return back home in the summer.
“Functional communication should have been the goal,” she said. “Every minute of every day should have been spent on that.”
Josh’s journey
Chrissy Spangler said it’s hard for her son to exist in life. His condition causes him to hit, punch and bang his head.
As a baby, she noticed he was not doing what was expected, like holding his head up at 9 months. However, a developmental pediatrician attributed it to his bigger-sized head.
She took him, her first born, to therapists and St. Mary’s Infants and Toddlers program, but it was a neurologist who first said the word “autism.” She didn’t know much about it except what she saw in movies and on the internet. She set herself on a mission to fix it, but “no one really explained to me that this is forever. … Nobody told me Josh was never going to talk.”
She placed her son in a special education prekindergarten, noticing he was still behind the other students. When he was about five and after more testing, Chrissy Spangler said his teachers sent him home with an envelope in his book bag that said he had an intellectual disability.
She said that was a hard way to find out her son had an extreme disability. “That’s a pretty permanent change in life track,” she said.
Around that time, in an IEP meeting, individualized education program, with school staff, Josh was taken off the high school diploma track, and instead would receive a certificate of completion upon aging out of the public school system. Spangler said they were talking about it like it was another item on the agenda.
Her son was put in SAIL, a program that offers special education services. She said every teacher, paraeducator and aide he had was amazing and did the best they could for him, but they “didn’t have the training needed for him to be successful.”
Chrissy Spangler said she was eventually told it was too difficult for him to be in school with his behaviors and was not given an alternative.
“That should’ve been a meeting to get what he needs,” she said.
The school system later recommended the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, a facility that works with children and young adults who have disabilities and disorders. The Mechanicsville resident said she and her husband were all in. They emptied their savings account, woke up early every morning and drove their son up north for a short period of time.
The Krieger outpatient instructed Josh Spangler to press a button if he wanted to play, for example. If there was a task he did not want to do, he would hand a card that requested a break.
Once back at St. Mary’s public schools, his progress began to slip.
Within 25 minutes of dropping off her son at school, the mother of four said her son hit himself so hard he knocked his teeth out.
Chrissy Spangler said after staffing changes at Banneker Elementary, it opened a window of hope.
Staff were trained by Krieger, but Josh Spangler outgrown the practices.
“The goal was to just, to exist safely in the building,” she said.
He later joined the LEAP program, part of the Krieger Institute. Once admitted, Chrissy Spangler said her son did really well there. He was retested and set new IEP goals. He was no longer just matching words with pictures but learning tasks like brushing his teeth.
However, in June 2018, Josh Spangler developed epilepsy and started having seizures that lasted hours. They broke eyelid muscles and affected his vision. He also started hitting himself again. He was transferred to a different facility where he has been a patient for almost a year. She and her husband are allowed to visit three days a week, two hours each time. It was supposed to last four months, but it’s been 10 so far.
Now she works with the Maryland Coalition of Families, an organization to help families who care for someone with behavioral health needs, and making sure other first-time moms know what’s going to happen when they have to open that envelope.
Getting parent feedback
Robyn Roberts of Lexington Park said she did not feel like part of the team when her son, Jayden Roberts, attended Anne Arundel County public schools. But after transferring to St. Mary’s, her son’s progress “was like magic,” she said.
Her son, now a sixth grader who attends Spring Ridge Middle School, has autism that causes him to have difficulty in highly stimulating and unstructured environments.
“Jayden is at risk in any large, noisy or more stimulating group setting, and new situations are riskier than those that have routines and structures with which he is familiar,” his mom said.
He struggles focusing but it has not stopped him from maintaining his A average.
“So his IEP is definitely working for him,” the Lexington Park resident said.
“The department of special education continues to collaborate and work with the community to support students. The department offers times to meet, and I encourage anyone that would like to be part of those discussions to attend our Citizen’s Advisory Committee of Special Education,” Robyn Roberts said.
In the classroom
The St. Mary’s school system offers a few special education programs like SAIL, LEAP and COMPASS.
SAIL, which stands for supporting academics and independent living, is a program designed to provide special education services to students who need an alternative, adapted and functional curriculum. It’s available in all the high schools, middle schools and Benjamin Banneker and Green Holly elementary schools.
COMPASS, which stands for community promoting academic and social success, implements best-practice strategies and interventions through professional development, consultation and direct services inside and outside of the general education setting.
Jodi Truesdell is a COMPASS classroom teacher at Leonardtown High School.
“There are no typical days,” Truesdell said about her job. She added it is not mundane, can get sporadic and chaotic, “but there is calmness in the chaos.”
Truesdell described a classroom full of students with autism looking identical as a general education class.
“Except we get to have more fun,” she said, which does not mean the kids do not work as hard. “The pace is different but we still have the same amount of work to cover.”
The work with autism students requires more repetition. Truesdell said it’s important to break everything down and stick to routines.
For example, before tasking a student with autism to buy a cup of coffee, each step to getting the coffee should be specified and done at a consistent time. And while teaching,
Truesdell said she has to be mindful of the noises around her like the clock ticking, the lights blinking and the wind blowing.
“If my students hear something and I don’t hear it, then I’ll go looking for it because I know it’s bothering them,” she said.
Truesdell added that some students walk around with ear plugs in to avoid the extra ambiance. An alternative, Truesdell said, is to implement ways her students can “self-manage” and gives them tips to “be able to function in this world.” Instead of panicking, she said they can calmly request to leave the room to get some fresh air.
“It doesn’t have to make them different,” she said, adding the tips can help them remodify to everyday situations.
She said the kids can either stay there or rotate through their regular scheduled classes. But her job requires her to be a “jack of all trades.”
She’s no expert in each subject, but what she thinks helps is figuring out the answers together — whether by reading the textbook, searching on Google or watching YouTube videos.
Truesdell said it’s important to note there is not only one type of student.
She quoted Albert Einstein, who was believed to be autistic, saying, “Everyone is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.”
Staffing solutions
Truesdell said her workload could be between 11 and 15 students a day, or 18 to 25 students another day.
Scott Szczerbiak, the director of special education, told the St. Mary’s school board in September the average caseload for elementary special education teachers in the county is 18 students. Middle and high school special education teachers have an average caseload of 15 students.
The infants and toddlers programs have an average of one teacher, plus one family services assistant, per 25 children. The pre-kindergarten classes have an average of one teacher or one paraeducator per nine students each session. He also said there is an increase in transfer rates among special education students who have significant needs.
The rest of the regional programs operate with a 9-to-1 ratio, or nine students for each teacher or paraeducator.
This budget season his department requested five new teachers, five new paraeducators, one new secretary and one new special education social worker/behavioral mental health professional. The department’s budget request totaled $20.2 million.
However, during a Feb. 19 budget session, school officials requested to remove the social worker/behavioral mental health professional from the fiscal 2021 budget to bring down the overall school budget proposal, which now stands at $232.6 million.
Szczerbiak told The Enterprise the cut position is not a huge loss, but emphasized the importance of mental health.
“Obviously, we want to be proactive, not reactive,” he said.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews