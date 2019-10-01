The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening that critically injured one motorist and resulted in a nearly three-hour shutdown of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge.
At approximately 7:50 p.m., deputies responded to a reported head-on collision involving three vehicles near the top of the span.
“Preliminary investigation revealed, a 1989 Volvo operated by Raymond Jones Sr., 51, of Lexington Park was traveling south on Route 4 and was reported to be all over the roadway,” a Calvert sheriff’s office press release stated. “As the Volvo entered the Thomas Johnson Bridge, it crossed the centerline, striking a Ford truck head-on.”
The Ford truck was driven by Charles McConnell, 41, of California, who was traveling with two passengers, police said. “The Volvo continued southbound on the bridge, striking a Dodge truck,” the press release stated.
The Dodge truck was driven by James Herbert, 36, of Mechanicsville, who was traveling with four juvenile passengers.
Jones was transported to Prince George’s Hospital Center via Maryland State Police helicopter where he is listed in critical but stable condition. A sheriff’s office spokeswoman told The Enterprise that Jones was later transferred to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
All other victims involved in the crash were treated at the scene and signed refusals for medical treatment.
“At this time driver error and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in this crash,” the sheriff’s office press release stated.
In addition to patrol division deputies, responding agencies included the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and the State Highway Administration.
“Numerous witness accounts corroborated the evidence found on the scene,” the press release stated. Anyone who witnessed the accident or events leading to the crash are asked to contact Sgt. Thomas Phelps with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.
