Fall means cool weather and colorful foliage, but it can also mean wildlife.
Deer mating season is right around the corner, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds motorists to stay alert for deer and other wildlife as these animals seek food supplies and mates before winter.
“Deer greatly increase their movements during the breeding season from mid-October through November as they search for mates,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said in a news release. “Motorists should be especially cautious from dusk to dawn when deer are most active and likely to be encountered on the road.”
Motorists are reminded to:
• Be particularly attentive in the early morning and evening periods.
• Gradually brake to avoid hitting a deer. Do not swerve as this may cause you to lose control of a vehicle.
• Slow down if a deer crosses the road ahead. Deer often travel in groups and others may be nearby.
• Stay alert and slow down in areas where deer crossing signs are posted. These indicate locations of frequent deer activity.
• Watch the shoulder. Be alert as deer standing along the shoulder may suddenly move into the roadway. Slow down and sound your horn to scare them away.
For more information about this and other topics, go to https://news.maryland.gov/dnr.