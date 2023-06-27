James P. Muldoon has dedicated his life to sailing and introducing others to the sport, and the U.S. Coast Guard Foundation thanked him for that commitment when it recently awarded him the National Guardian Award on June 6 in Washington, D.C.
The 84-year-old Muldoon was selected for the award based on his leadership with Annapolis-based Brendan Sailing and DC Sail, along with his other boating achievements.
“I was surprised and very pleased,” said Muldoon, who divides his time between homes in Washington, D.C., and in Royal Oak on the Eastern Shore. “I love the Coast Guard and what the foundation does.”
Muldoon is one of four board members who started the Coast Guard Foundation’s Tribute to the Coast Guard in 2004. Since then, it has raised more than $15 million for foundation programs that assist Coast Guard members and families.
“There’s a disaster or something going on and [the Coast Guard] gets pulled away from their family,” Muldoon said, and family members' needs "don’t go away when you’re not there. The foundation does everything you can imagine to help those families.”
In addition to his work with the Coast Guard Foundation, Muldoon has served in leadership roles of dozens of maritime organizations including chairman of Department of Homeland Security's National Boating Safety Advisory Council, president of US SAILING, chairman of DC Sail and founding board member of the National Sailing Hall of Fame.
“Chairman Muldoon was the inspiration for bringing community sailing to Washington, D.C., through the DC Sail and its Kids Set Sail program,” DC Sail Board of Directors Vice President Richard O’Brien said. “He has been at the helm of the organization from the beginning and has grown the sport of sailing in the district for the last 23 years to include many underprivileged D.C. youth.”
He even served as chairman of the National Boating Safety Advisory Council for the USCG for 11 years, whose job was to come up with suggestions and recommendations on boat safety. One of the things it did was pass the Federal Safe Boating Act in 1971.
“We were involved in developing safety on the water [because we] wanted to help people learn how to sail and do it right,” he said. “I did it for the sport of sailing.”
According to www.boatingmag.com, by 1975 boating fatalities had dropped 12%, and they continue to dwindle dramatically. Today, while the number of registered boats has more than doubled since 1971, boating-related deaths have more than halved.
“It’s a good success story,” Muldoon said.
One day in the mid-1980s Muldoon and his son Jim Jr., who has dyslexia, were headed to a sailboat race when Muldoon noticed his son blossom when talk centered around sailing.
“The crew is asking my son what to do and he’s telling them and they’re doing it,” Muldoon said. “In my mind I’m thinking, ‘He’s not like that on land, he doesn’t have that confidence.’”
That was the inspiration behind the founding of Brendan Sailing, which a release described as helping "underserved inner city youth and young people with learning differences mature using their development of sailing skills as the key ingredient of both programs."
“One of the things I did see is these kids have been stepped on by the system so hard,” he said, “and that we needed to build their self-confidence and make them understand they were not any less than anybody else, they just [accomplished] things a little differently than other people did.”
“Jim Muldoon founded Brendan Sailing nearly four decades ago and his continuing leadership and financial support has ensured that hundreds of youth with learning differences have successfully build self esteem through sailing,” Brendan Sailing President Joanne Dorval said in a release.
While the day and overnight weekly sailing camps — held in Annapolis and at St. Mary's College of Maryland, where Muldoon had served on the board of trustees — range in price from $500 to $1,000, Muldoon said one of his proudest achievements is that no camper is turned away for lack of funds thanks to available scholarships.
“If a kid has a learning [difficulty, the camp] has a possibility of changing their whole life,” he said. “Because if you can get confidence and you’re not scared of doing things or not thinking you’re a weirdo because you’re different, it can make a big change in your life."
