James P. Muldoon has dedicated his life to sailing and introducing others to the sport, and the U.S. Coast Guard Foundation thanked him for that commitment when it recently awarded him the National Guardian Award on June 6 in Washington, D.C.

The 84-year-old Muldoon was selected for the award based on his leadership with Annapolis-based Brendan Sailing and DC Sail, along with his other boating achievements.


  

