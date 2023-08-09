Maggie Dibbern had two reasons for taking part in a stormwater inlet painting project held Wednesday at the Lexington Park Library.

“I love painting,” said the 5-year-old Lexington Park resident as she painted green seagrasses, “and it was outside, so I wanted to come because I love seeing nature.”


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews