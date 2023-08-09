Taking part in a stormwater inlet painting project Wednesday at the Lexington Park Library are, clockwise from lower left, Annapolis High School art teacher Jessica Jackman, Andrew Wood of Lexington Park, Jessie Fulcher of Leonardtown, Alex Wood of Lexington Park and University of Maryland Extension Watershed Restoration Educator Caroline DiGiovanni.
Michael Reid/Southern Maryland News
The Lexington Park Library is the first building in St. Mary’s County to have a stormwater inlet.
Andrew Wood, 11, of Lexington Park paints the tentacles on a jellyfish during a stormwater inlet painting project Wednesday at the Lexington Park Library in Lexington Park.
Maggie Gibbern, 4, of Lexington Park paints seagrasses with her mother, Kate, during a stormwater inlet painting project Wednesday at the Lexington Park Library.
Jessie Fulcher, a rising sophomore at Leonardtown High School, adds her artistic talents to a stormwater inlet painting project Wednesday at the Lexington Park Library.
Maggie Dibbern had two reasons for taking part in a stormwater inlet painting project held Wednesday at the Lexington Park Library.
“I love painting,” said the 5-year-old Lexington Park resident as she painted green seagrasses, “and it was outside, so I wanted to come because I love seeing nature.”
The project involved painting a sea life mural on a 73-by-56-inch slab of concrete to bring attention to the stormwater drain underneath it, which is located near the entrance to the library.
“We wanted to reach the community and give some insight into stormwater, how we remove pollutants and how the water gets filtered before it enters the Chesapeake Bay and all our local waters,” St. Mary’s Department of Public Works & Transportation Stormwater Inspector Kimberly Connor said.
The mural includes seagrass, a multitude of fish, a turtle, eel and a message that states, “Don’t forget where it goes.”
“I think a project like this helps the public understand more how our everyday actions can impact the quality,” University of Maryland Extension Watershed Education Educator Caroline DiGiovanni said as she painted purple coral. “Sometimes people might not think about what happens in a parking lot miles from [a waterway] can impact the Chesapeake Bay so public outreach and education is important.”
There is also a message board with information about stormwater drains and the mural.
“We love the library and we just wanted to support our community,” Kate Dibbern said. “It was great to know that all the kids that participate will have something that will stay here.”
The outlines were painted by Annapolis High School art teacher Jessica Jackman and the young artists added the coloring.
Jessie Fulcher, who is a rising sophomore at Leonardtown High School, said she likes art but was taking part to help out her mom, Kimberly Connor, and added her participating was “semi voluntary.”
She explained that stormwater from the parking lot flows under the mural where larger objects are captured by a mesh-like device. The water then flows to a retention pond on the side of the library where it stays in a bio-retention facility.
The pond is designed to hold water and the sediment and particles settle in the mulch while water filters to the next layer, which is engineered soil that removes contaminants. The water then filters down to a system, which brings it to a waterway.
The project is an educational outreach event initiated by the MS4 Program within the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and supported by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.
“We want to bring awareness to that what goes into the drains eventually leads to our local waters,” she said, “so [we need to] be careful of what we put in the street [because] it leads to the Chesapeake Bay and affects the ecosystems all around us.
“Stormwater is important for everyone to know about because clean water is everyone’s responsibility,” DiGiovanni said. “Everywhere we all live and work and play, that land all drains into a waterway so it’s the public’s responsibility make sure we’re not littering and contaminating our waterways so we can all enjoy clean water.”