The Piney Point Lighthouse and Museum is preparing an exhibit on the U-1105 German submarine that was sunk in the Potomac River and the exhibit will include a one-of-a-kind snorkel bell.

The 43-by-28-by-14-inch apparatus allowed air to enter the submarine, but kept water out. A small ball would break the waves and prevent them from entering the submarine, and diesel exhaust that emitted from the bell was pushed into seawater, so planes or other subs would be unaware of the sub’s presence.


