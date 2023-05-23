The Piney Point Lighthouse and Museum recently received a 3-D printed model of a snorkel bell, which allowed submarines to stay underwater for extended periods of time. This working model was created by Soul Harvesting of Woodbridge, Va.
Soul Harvesting Owner Don Linderer, left, presents a working model of a snorkel bell, center, to the Piney Point Lighthouse and Museum following a suggestion from Jay Lytell, right. Lytell is part of a group of divers who did a report on the status of the U-1105 submarine that is sunk in the Potomac River near the museum.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
ST. MARY'S COUNTY MUSEUM DIVISION PHOTO
A miniature model of the U-1105 German submarine that is sunk in about 90 feet of water in the Potomac River near the Piney Point Lighthouse and Museum will be part of a new exhibit on the sub.
The Piney Point Lighthouse and Museum is preparing an exhibit on the U-1105 German submarine that was sunk in the Potomac River and the exhibit will include a one-of-a-kind snorkel bell.
The 43-by-28-by-14-inch apparatus allowed air to enter the submarine, but kept water out. A small ball would break the waves and prevent them from entering the submarine, and diesel exhaust that emitted from the bell was pushed into seawater, so planes or other subs would be unaware of the sub’s presence.
The U-1105 was one of the first submarines to have this equipment.
“I was flabbergasted when I realized what was happening because it was a gift to us,” St. Mary’s County Division of Museums Manager Karen Stone said. “So we really didn’t know about it until it was presented. Not only is it a 3-D [printed] model but it’s a working model. It’s amazing.”
Stone said the snorkel bell and a miniature version of the submarine was obtained by the museum thanks in part to a group of divers who received a large grant to report on the current condition of the sunk sub.
When a local diver donated his boat to take part in the dive, funds that would have been spent on that instead went toward the two items.
Other donations to the exhibit have come from the Murphy family of Massachusetts, whose father captained the submarine on its journey to the U.S. after WWII and donated the boat’s chronometer.
The snorkel bell replica was created by Soul Harvesting of Woodbridge, Va., which helps build sets, props and virtual reality games.
Owner Don Linderer said he reviewed and researched 200 drafts and reviews and did 700 hours 3-D printing “to make a snorkel that no longer exists.”
He also said he spent two months researching German and Russian websites to find actual to-scale blueprints that were readable. He added he figured out the scale of the snorkel bell off a 12-millimeter European bolt and scaled the model from that.
Linderer added that the bell was created primarily out of PLA (Polylactic Acid) plastic. He said some parts were made using ABS plastic that is primarily used in vehicles, which he said is more difficult to print with because it’s very sensitive to temperature.
“I work in a very cold dungeon,” he joked.
He used TPU for rubber gaskets and said he even “put it in the bathtub and confirmed it actually works.”
When the model was complete, he didn’t like the coloring.
“It didn’t look right so I asked permission from the group to make it more like it was actually on the vessel,” said Linderer, who added he spent two weeks painting, priming and weathering it.
According to the St. Mary’s County website, “After a short service career, the war came to an end and the U-1105 was ordered to an Allied base in northern Scotland where it surrendered. The British later turned the submarine over to the U.S. Navy for study and experimentation, but the U-1105 was fatally damaged on September 19, 1949, and was sunk in 90 feet of water in the Potomac River at Piney Point by a Navy explosive ordnance disposal team.”
In 1985, the submarine was re-discovered by a team of divers from Virginia.
“We have the plan laid out and the design team, but we just don’t have the money right now,” Stone said of the exhibit, “so we’re doing it piecemeal.”
Stone said she hopes the new exhibit will be ready by the fall of 2024, which would be the 75th anniversary of the sinking of the submarine.