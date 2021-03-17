Myrtle Point fire was caused by campfire

A rogue campfire on the beach of Myrtle Point Park in California led to acres of destruction, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, fire units responded to the park where an outside fire was reported.
Crews from the Hollywood, Solomons and Bay District volunteer fire departments located the fire about a half mile from the park's gate, according to a posting by Bay District Lt. Nathan Lindgren, who wrote swampy marsh conditions made it difficult for crews to navigate the park, and fire boats arrived on the scene.
It took approximately two hours for crews to fully extinguish the fire.
Mark Muir, the Maryland Forest Service's project manager for St. Mary's, who was on the scene that night, said the fire burned about one acre of marsh and a smaller amount of grass.
"You can burn marsh and it makes it better, but don't get me wrong, it should not have happened," Muir said.
He said the fire was caused by a campfire on the beach. No criminal charges have been filed, but the incident is still under investigation, he said.
The fire occurred during a period of increased wildfire danger, as the natural resources department said in a news release the next day that forest fuels are at their driest, and windy conditions are more conducive to fire during the spring and fall months.
The National Weather Service issues fire weather alerts at www.weather.gov/fire/.
The park, which is operated by the county, was able to open during normal hours following the fire, Arthur Shepherd, St. Mary's recreation and parks director, said.
"We had some limited grass fires," he said. "But there's no safety concerns."
No park-owned structures were damaged during the blaze.