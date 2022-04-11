A recent meeting of the St. Mary's County NAACP focused on trying to come up with ideas to help stop violent crime in Lexington Park.
"We've had a lot of criminal activity, a lot of violent crimes," Janice Walthour, a former elementary school teacher and interim president of the local NAACP chapter, said near the beginning of the March 31 meeting.
Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) noted that the county usually has only one or two homicides a year, but there were six in 2020, three in 2021 and three so far this year. The majority of these occurred in and around Lexington Park, he said.
Two "rival groups were warring with each other" in 2020, he said, adding that "it continues to today to some degree."
Cameron said the sheriff's office "is seizing a significant amount of illegal guns."
He said he met recently with some community faith leaders about what he called a "missing moral voice."
Capt. Steve Hall, a candidate for sheriff who noted that he was raised in Lexington Park, said the sheriff's office has had a problem getting people who witness violent crime to cooperate. "Even people who are victims of violent crime don't see anything," he said. "They do not give information and won't participate." However, "most recently, we've seen that start to turn," he added.
Nearly a dozen pastors attended the NAACP's March 31 online meeting.
"This is just a season. We must learn to come up with new ways of reaching people," the Rev. Roderick McClanahan, pastor of Free Missionary Baptist Church, said. "We can't help anyone else if we're walking around with a spirit of fear ourselves." He added, "We need to pray for ourselves to overcome a spirit of fear."
Mia Bowers, executive director of the Community Mediation Center of St. Mary's County, said violence is rarely or never the answer to conflict.
The Rev. Henry Briscoe gave a personal example of how he got involved in ministry and helped start a soup kitchen. "At age 18, I went to jail for a false arrest. I hated the world. I hated white people. I got shot at age 18 being a peacemaker," he said, noting that Walthour, who was his second-grade teacher, helped raise him.
Briscoe said he was going into the jail as part of a prison fellowship team three times a month prior to COVID-19.
He encouraged folks to "be a leader by example. Just do it. Actions speak louder than words. I leave my office every day to walk and see people."
John Tillery, pastor of Free Worship Ministries, said his church recently started a community gospel choir that meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays in Millison Plaza on the southwest corner of Route 235 and Great Mills Road near Big Lots.
Local clergy will continue to meet to strategize about how to address the problems, Walthour said.
The Rev. Charlie Wharton, pastor of St. Mary's County Church of Christ, noted that clergy and some community officials also met April 5.
Walthour noted that a meeting in opposition to violence will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 11 at the Lexington Park library.