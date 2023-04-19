Libraries are an integral part of each community, so be sure to celebrate them during National Library Week from April 23 to 29.
The theme of the week is “There’s More to the Story.”
“We are really looking forward to National Library Week,” St. Mary’s County Library Marketing and Communications Coordinator Laura Boonchaisri said. “Libraries bring together entertainment, education, books, storytimes, craft classes, computer classes. We have a little bit of everything for everyone so we want people to come and learn about the library and what we have for them.”
“We are incredibly excited,” Charles County Public Library Marketing Coordinator Ashley Littleton said. “It’s a national week of just celebrating what we do — being a part of our communities and being a central resource for our communities and being able to support other libraries and their efforts.”
Calvert Library Executive Director Carrie Willson wrote in an email that the week “is a great time to celebrate our incredible library staff and our colleagues in the school libraries. It’s a good time to remember the important role all libraries play in making positive change possible for everyone.”
Charles County, which will celebrate the week with a different theme each day, offers a unique free shower program at the Waldorf West branch to residents every Friday morning that Littleton said is “highly used and a fantastic way we can give back a little bit to our community and make a bridge.”
The library is also excited about moving the La Plata branch a few blocks away. Littleton said the branch has outgrown its building and that the new space will be about 28,000 square feet, which is about three times larger than the current branch.
“We are very excited to be able to expand our collection and the services we offer,” she said.
Littleton said the exterior designs are finished and that the completed branch will have more meeting rooms, both indoor and outdoor programs and also offer the free shower program for people who are homeless or otherwise in need of a shower.
On April 26, the library hold hold a ribbon cutting for its new branch at the Charles County Detention Center, which will be open on Fridays. Along with the usual resources, the jail branch will also hold workshops on such topics as resume writing and literacy.
“We just want to share that we’re more than books in their various formats,” Littleton said.
Libraries in St. Mary’s will hold a different theme each day next week on social media platforms.
On April 25 library staff will receive a proclamation from the commissioners, which will also be National Library Workers Day, while Wednesday is Mobile Outreach Day.
Boonchaisri also noted the addition of $518,000 over its regular budget for the next fiscal year approved by the county commissioners means that “we are very excited and that will help us move forward.” She noted the library has been struggling lately with high staff turnover as well as increased costs.
Calvert Library has been in the news lately because of requests to ban several books in public schools.
“As a public library, it is our responsibility to provide materials that appeal to all segments of our community,” Calvert Library Public Relations Coordinator Robyn Truslow said. “Everyone should be able to see themselves in our collection as well as to discover windows into the experiences of people with whom we share very little in common. We are strong advocates of families choosing materials for their children while they are young and teaching them how to choose materials as they get older. We also strongly believe that one family cannot make choices for other families.”
The library will also make a move with the construction of the new Twin Beaches branch, which is scheduled to be completed early next year.
“It’s critical because the space we have now is too small. It’s not ADA compliant [so] this is going to open up so many more opportunities for the Twin Beaches community,” she said.
Truslow said the library is using National Library Week to show the public how important libraries are.
“We use it as a way to remind people about the important role that libraries play in making positive change available to everyone,” she said.
