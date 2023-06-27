The Southern Maryland community — including military, firefighting and government personnel — are in mourning this week following a house fire in Leonardtown early Tuesday that claimed the life a Navy base firefighter.
The blaze occurred at a home on Deerwood Park Drive in the Chestnut Hills community off of Route 5 and was initially reported at 6 a.m. Personnel from volunteer companies around the region and from Naval Air Station Patuxent River were dispatched to the two-alarm fire.
The residents of the home managed to escape the structure.
“The homeowners said they did hear a loud boom,” Oliver Alkire, deputy state fire marshal, said. He said Tuesday that nothing, including the possibility of a lightning strike, had been ruled out as a cause.
The identity of the firefighter who died from injuries sustained inside the burning structure has not been released.
Patrick Gordon, spokesman for the naval base, said it is Navy policy to not release the name until a 24-hour period has elapsed.
“This will be an extended operation,” a state fire marshal press statement noted. The agency has 15 investigators probing the remains of the house to determine an exact cause. The deputy fire marshals are being assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and fire investigators from Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.
Alkire described the number of investigators at the site “quite unprecedented.”
This morning during their regular meeting, the St. Mary’s County commissioners expressed their condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen firefighter.
“This is a dark day in St. Mary’s County, and we are mourning,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said. “It has been said that in an emergency, firefighters rush in when all others rush out. We are deeply grateful for the bravery and selfless service of this firefighter and in this time of need, we ask for God’s mercy.”
The commissioners ordered St. Mary’s County flags to be lowered to half-staff.