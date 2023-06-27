Investigation underway after fatal fire

Investigators sift through the remains of Tuesday morning's house fire in Leonardtown.

 MARYLAND STATE FIRE MARSHAL'S PHOTO

The Southern Maryland community — including military, firefighting and government personnel — are in mourning this week following a house fire in Leonardtown early Tuesday that claimed the life a Navy base firefighter.

The blaze occurred at a home on Deerwood Park Drive in the Chestnut Hills community off of Route 5 and was initially reported at 6 a.m. Personnel from volunteer companies around the region and from Naval Air Station Patuxent River were dispatched to the two-alarm fire.


  

