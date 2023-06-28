The Southern Maryland community — including military, firefighting and government personnel — are in mourning this week following a house fire in Leonardtown early Tuesday that claimed the life a Navy base firefighter.
The blaze occurred at a home on Deerwood Park Drive in the Chestnut Hills community off of Route 5 and was initially reported at 6 a.m. Personnel from volunteer companies around the region and from Naval Air Station Patuxent River were dispatched to the two-alarm fire.
The base reported on Wednesday that Brice C. Trossbach, 25, died from injuries sustained inside the burning structure.
The residents of the home managed to escape the structure.
“The homeowners said they did hear a loud boom,” Oliver Alkire, deputy state fire marshal, said. He said Tuesday that nothing, including the possibility of a lightning strike, had been ruled out as a cause.
“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Brice's family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Derrick Kingsley said in a release. “We understand that no words can fully alleviate the pain and grief they are experiencing, but we want them to know that our entire NAS Patuxent River family stands beside them, offering our support, love, and prayers.
Trossbach was a Naval District firefighter at NAS Patuxent River, having joined the department in August 2019. His commitment to the community was further demonstrated by his additional service as a volunteer firefighter with the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, which he served with since 2013.
“I’ve known Brice since he was a little kid following his dad to the Leonardtown fire station when I was the chief there, and he always wanted to be a firefighter,” Gerald Gardiner, deputy director of Emergency Services for St. Mary’s County, said in the release. “To see him come up from that kid, to the man and firefighter he’d become, makes this loss especially hard. His respect for those he helped, the mentorship he provided the younger guys coming up, and the service he gave to the nation and Southern Maryland community will leave a big hole in our hearts.”
Alkire described the number of investigators at the site “quite unprecedented.”
“This will be an extended operation,” a state fire marshal press statement noted. The agency has 15 investigators probing the remains of the house to determine an exact cause. The deputy fire marshals are being assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and fire investigators from Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.
Tuesday morning during their regular meeting, the St. Mary’s County commissioners expressed their condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen firefighter.
“This is a dark day in St. Mary’s County, and we are mourning,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said. “It has been said that in an emergency, firefighters rush in when all others rush out. We are deeply grateful for the bravery and selfless service of this firefighter and in this time of need, we ask for God’s mercy.”
The commissioners ordered St. Mary’s County flags to be lowered to half-staff.
"In the face of this tragic loss, we are reminded of the tremendous risks our firefighters face each shift to keep our installation and our community safe," Kingsley, the base's commanding officer, said. "They put their lives on the line without hesitation, demonstrating remarkable bravery and commitment to the well-being of others. We are forever grateful for their service and sacrifice. Brice’s loss is not only felt by us at Pax, but by the greater Southern Maryland community as well.”
The St. Mary's health department announced Tuesday that resources are available to community members as they process what happened at the house fire in Leonardtown.
Visit smchd.org/crisis for information on local crisis support and mental health services as well as a variety of tips on talking with children, self-care and more.