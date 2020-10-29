A new emergency services building for advanced life support administration in St. Mary’s County has been put on hold, at least for now.
The ALS of St. Mary’s County had previously requested funding from county commissioners for a building to house their operations, and in January funding was authorized to acquire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study on the construction of the facility.
According to meeting documents, Mission Critical Partners was awarded the contract to conduct the study and subcontracted with the Schrader Group, an architectural firm that provides planning, programming and structural engineering design services.
The need for a new location for the Advanced Life Support Unit became evident after Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital, which owns the building the unit is currently housed in, expressed a desire to reclaim the space. A deadline has not been provided for when ALS should vacate the building.
At the commissioner meeting on Tuesday, David Schrader of the Schrader Group shared with commissioners notable findings in the study submitted by the consultant.
“We would need 11,659 square feet total,” he said, adding they would also need around 52 parking spots. The projected timeline to construct the building would be about 18 months at a cost of $5.8 million.
“I appreciate all the work and effort that went into this but timing-wise I don’t think this is conducive to where we’re at in the county government with our emergency medical system,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said. “Secondly, pricing-wise we have a lot on our plate as far as [capital improvement projects] are concerned. … I think the information is great to have as we look to the future but I don’t think this is something we can do right now.”
The commissioner made a motion to postpone the construction of the new emergency services building before other commissioners agreed to put a hold on the project as well.
Sports complex delayed
Commissioners were also briefed this week on the results of a market and economic study to assess the merits of the county constructing and operating a sports complex.
Last November, the Maryland Stadium Authority entered into an agreement with commissioners to manage the study for a potential sports facility, which could include a multi-sport complex and/or a new indoor field house.
Crossroads Consulting was awarded the study contract and began the work in January.
Susan Sieger, a representative for Crossroads Consulting, went over some findings of the study, including core strengths and weaknesses of the stadium as well as building recommendations, including a minimum of four fields, “configurable to offer two softball/baseball diamonds per field” and eight hardwood basketball courts “which can in turn yield 16 volleyball courts.” She mentioned an indoor field house would need between 100,000 and 135,000 square feet on between seven and eight acres of land, including parking.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) mentioned they had about $7.2 million set aside for the project but noted it doesn’t seem like it’d be enough for the whole project, with consultant representatives confirming.
“We’ll have to look at this closely and make some decisions coming up,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said following the presentation.
Later during the first budget work session for fiscal 2022, commissioners decided to push the project out to fiscal 2027.
