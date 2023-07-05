When you are the facility manager of the new Animal Adoption and Resource Center in California, you can come up with different ways to do things and Theresa Marlowe has implemented one.
Whenever a kitten is taken past her office, the staff worker will stop at the large window and tap on the glass to show Marlowe.
“It’s kitten season,” Marlowe said during a recent interview, “and I love kittens so they have to show me every time they bring one in.”
But the 12,000-foot, $7.8 million center, which opened Sept. 12, 2022, is about much more than cute little balls of fur, and Marlowe is happy where it is at the 10-month mark.
“I am phenomenally pleased,” she said. “I think we are doing fantastic things. We’re definitely on the right track.”
The center received a shot in the paw in May when the St. Mary's County commissioners approved the hiring of a full-time veterinarian, which Marlowe called “amazing.”
In April, St. Mary's County Department of Emergency Services Deputy Director Gerald Gardiner said a veterinarian had been volunteering “at least weekly if not more” since the shelter opened.
Marlowe is hopeful the new veterinarian will be in place by the end of July.
“It’s been a challenge for everybody, not just us,” Marlowe said, referring to a national shortage of veterinarians. “You can fit animals in, but do you have the staff to care for them properly? You don’t want to overfill the shelter and then no one’s receiving their care.”
Marlowe said the addition of a vet will help immensely with spay and neutering.
“That’s one of the biggest challenges because every shelter in the area is fighting for a few veterinarians,” she said. “So it’s been trying to figure out where we can get it done.”
Since its opening, Marlowe said she has been “overwhelmed” by the amount of support the center has received from its community partners and the county.
“They’ve all stepped up in a huge way,” she said.
She said the center is still sifting through “hundreds” of volunteer applications and added she thinks “people are a little bit frustrated because we haven’t reached out to everyone … but it’s lengthy [process].”
One of those volunteers is Ava Cotroneo, who first stopped by the facility a few months ago for a school project.
“I got to meet a few of the dogs and [the staff] said you can’t walk them unless you’re a volunteer so I said, ‘Well then I guess I have to be a volunteer,’” said Cotroneo, who lives in California and is a rising junior at Leonardtown High School. “I love it so much. It’s so fulfilling. I like the encouragement of running the dogs and having them to exercise, and them keeping me exercised.”
Marlowe said the center has been fortunate to have a volunteer certified dog trainer who has been training volunteers how to safely walk animals and how to read their body language.
“A lot of animals here we don’t have a whole lot of background information on,” she said, “so we don’t really know [their likes and dislikes]. There are clearly things an animal says that [means to] back off. And when you get into the nitty gritty of taking care of animals, it’s not always puppies and sunshine. It’s a lot of hard work and dirty work.”
Recently, the facility added 67 dogs in the middle of the night (one dog later gave birth to four pups) from a cruelty seizure.
“At best it was organized chaos,” Marlowe said, adding “there were dogs everywhere.”
But the center — thanks in large part to its coalition partners — was able to move 63 of the dogs over the next 72 hours.
“We were on the phone with every single person we could call and they answered the call,” she said. “Without them we would not have been able to move [those dogs].”
Marlowe said the facility is “very close” to capacity with dogs and is averaging 80 to 100 animal adoptions per month, with just three to four returns. In addition, she said the facility has a “very good” return-to-owner rate for dogs, but “not so much” for cats.
Cotroneo said she always pushes for adoptions of dogs from rescue facilities.
“Choose a rescue dog before a dog breeder every single day because they’re misunderstood and a lot of times there’s a stigma around shelter dogs that they’re here because they’re aggressive or mean,” she said. “But I promise you that any of the dogs here are completely adoptable.”
