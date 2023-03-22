As he approached the table to speak on an upcoming grant, St. Mary's County Department of Public Works Director Jim Gotsch was presented with a compliment.
“I’m just going to throw this out there,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said of Gotsch’s green and white paisley-styled neckwear. “Out of all our directors, Mr. Gotsch has the best ties. [Recreation and parks director Art] Shepherd has the best jacket, but Mr. Gotsch has the best ties.”
Gotsch quickly moved on to request approval by the commissioners for a $3.6 million grant application from the Maryland Transit Authority for six replacement county buses, which Allison Swint, public works deputy director, said were “past their useful life.”
The grant will go toward four small and two medium public transportation buses as well as two bus stop shelters and preventative maintenance.
“These shelters, these things take forever” to be put in place, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. “I just get discouraged watching people in the rain trying to flag one down. What’s going on?”
“We do have locations which are printed in our schedule booklet,” Swint said, “and that’s where we’re anticipating putting the actual bus stops.”
Swint said Charles County is spearheading the effort and that St. Mary’s is “piggybacking” off that.
Colvin issued a challenge to the pair by asking them to get creative about purchasing two buses outright just for county use. He added it was frustrating that during last weekend’s cherry blossom festival that even though there was satellite parking, patrons still had to pay $1 to take the shuttle, which he said was due to “being held hostage by the grant requirements.”
Swint noted there are options in which that would be possible, while Gotsch noted his department did ask for buses during last week's budget work session, but the request was denied by the commissioners.
“That’s weird,” Colvin said. “We don’t talk about the past.”
Shepherd asked for a Waterway Improvement Fund Grant modification in the amount of $74,903 to repair Bushwood Wharf in the Seventh District.
“This pier will allow vehicles to drive out on it?” Hewitt asked, and Shepherd nodded in the affirmative.
State's attorney seeks grant money
State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) asked for three grants, none of which required a county match, while Jessika Hall, grants coordinator with the state's attorney's office, joined the meeting virtually.
The first was a one-year Gun Violence Reduction grant from the state in the amount of up to $100,000, which would be spent on a full-time paralegal and the "Nighthawk" program.
“A lot of these grants have been in existence but St. Mary’s County has never utilized these grants,” Hall said.
A Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP) three-year federal grant would award about $1.3 million to be used for two victim witness advocates along with a supervisor as well as helping to support Project Graduation.
“We do have a great need for witness victim advocates,” Sterling said. “It’s a resource that this county has lacked.”
She added that with one advocate each in circuit and district courts, “that number falls behind every other county in Southern Maryland and every other county comparable in size in the state.”
“This looks like a really good grant that you could do a lot of great stuff with,” Colvin said. “The only caution is spending it toward Project Graduation because it might go against some of the specifics within the grant. It says it can't be used for ‘monies for prizes, rewards, entertainment, gift cards, food and beverages,’ all items that have traditionally involved Project Graduation.”
Sterling appreciated the caution and said there were “certainly some other costs associated with Project Graduation that we could use, so we stay within the parameters of the grant.”
A state Performance Incentive Grant of $500,000 would be used to support more victim advocates, help build the state's attorney's office team.
During commissioners' time, Commissioner Michael Alderson Jr. (R) said he helped the Optimist Club with its drive-thru fish and chips dinners and heard that the cole slaw “was the bomb.” He also helped serve 250 pounds of free French fries at the cherry blossom festival, to which fellow Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) said he “did his fair share to eat as much of the 250 pounds of fries as possible.”
Hewitt acknowledged the five-year anniversary of the Great Mills High School shooting on March 20, which he said “was one of the saddest days in St. Mary’s County.” A student brought his parents' gun to the school and shot two other students, killing 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey.