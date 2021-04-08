A new Catholic high school in St. Mary’s is aiming to open this fall to provide students with a classical Catholic education at half the cost of the average Catholic high school in Maryland.
This week the school’s board provided Southern Maryland News with some updates on the project.
Chesterton Academy of St. Mary’s is part of the Chesterton Schools Network founded by Dale Ahlquist and Tom Bengston of Minneapolis, named for the English writer and Catholic convert, G.K. Chesterton, who “exemplified the Catholic faith through a life filled with joy, wonder and gratitude” according to the school’s website.
As middle-income families have found it increasingly difficult to afford Catholic school tuition, many have sent their children to public school or chose homeschool as a result, according to the school’s officials. For this reason, the Chesterton Academy of St. Mary’s board of directors will be committed to providing a classical education at an affordable rate to those families.
With the average tuition cost for a Catholic high school in Maryland set around $17,000, the cost of admission into Chesterton would be around $8,500. Tuition at St. Mary’s Ryken High School, another Catholic high school in Leonardtown, is currently $17,900 annually.
KC Schnitker, a board member, said Tuesday they are projecting to be open this summer for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We’re really motivated to do it, we have an absolute solid plan,” she said. “We have a few hurtles to jump but we are determined.”
Schnitker mentioned the school has 13 dedicated kids who have enrolled so far, all making substantial tuition deposits, and are working with six others. They need a total of 20 students enrolled to open the school.
With preregistration up and running, a second informational meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, where board members will speak more on the curriculum, house system and other hallmarks of the academy. In addition, current Chesterton students from other campuses have been invited to discuss why they love the school.
The board is looking at two prospective locations for the facility, both in Leonardtown.
“There’s one we really want and another is easily a fall back,” she said, claiming they recently cleared a major hurdle in regards to their preferred, “gorgeous location.”
Angie Prucha, secretary of the board, said the idea to open Chesterton Academy in St. Mary’s began a few years ago as Catholic families in the county were looking for another option for their kids.
After she learned of the Chesterton model from the founder of the Annapolis school, Prucha said she realized it was “the school we’ve been dreaming of.”
“The schools are always founded by parents. … It’s a grassroots campaign,” she noted. “We reached out” to the Chesterton network and they act as a mentor through the opening process.
With 14 new academies opening across the country in the coming school year, Peter LaPorte, another board member, said the schools “have a wonderful environment and a super education that is not just indoctrination,” like a public high school. “Chesterton helps kids understand what it means to be a thoughtful student.”
Prucha added, students will be prepared to enter any career field after graduating from the school.
“We’ve had a successful first fundraising campaign,” Schitker said. “We are in our second major funding campaign right now. … We have some donors but we need a few more major donors to help make the dream a reality.”
With two-thirds of its budget coming from supporters for the first two to three years, the school is looking for at least 150 supporters to donate $150 monthly.
“That’s our greatest need going forward,” Prucha said.
Board members reminded they are currently accepting resumes for teaching positions and are in the process of reviewing a diverse selection now. Any educator who has experience in classical teachings and even recent college graduates are encouraged to apply.
