A new Catholic high school in St. Mary’s is in the works, aiming to provide students with a classical Catholic education at half the cost of the average Catholic high school in Maryland.
At an informational session held on Tuesday evening at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, board members of the Chesterton Academy of St. Mary’s, the name of the proposed new school, provided community members with a progress update.
Chesterton Academy of St. Mary’s is part of the Chesterton Schools Network founded by Dale Ahlquist and Tom Bengston of Minneapolis, named for the English writer and Catholic convert, G.K. Chesterton, who “exemplified the Catholic faith through a life filled with joy, wonder and gratitude” according to the school’s website.
Anthony Arivzo, board president, said the school will be an independent nonprofit and would focus on a “classical curriculum,” providing daily mass and combining a broad, liberal arts education with an emphasis on Christian virtues.
According to a presentation at the meeting, since 1965 middle-income families have found it increasingly difficult to afford Catholic school tuition, and many have sent their children to public school or chose homeschool as a result. For this reason, the Chesterton Academy of St. Mary’s board of directors will be committed to providing an affordable option to those families.
With the average tuition cost for a Catholic high school in Maryland set around $17,000, the cost of admission into Chesterton would be around $8,500. Tuition at St. Mary’s Ryken High School, another Catholic high school in Leonardtown, is currently $17,900 annually.
Jonathan Powell, a Chestertown board member, said “only 30% of people raised Catholic remain Catholic into adulthood,” and “70% of Catholics do not believe in the presence of our Lord in the Holy Eucharist … 79% of Catholics no longer identify as Catholic by the age of 23.”
He claimed these numbers can be contributed to cultural influences and the criticism of faith that comes along with attending public high school.
The board is currently in lease negotiations with a location in Leonardtown and navigating local fire code regulation. They are currently accepting teacher applications and are in search of committed families who would be interested in enrolling their children.
Board members said they hoped to open the school by this coming fall, but that date is tentative and based on whether they meet their budget goal by the beginning of April. With two-thirds of the budget coming from supporters, the school is looking for at least 150 supporters to donate $150 monthly.
In response to a question regarding the possibility of Chesterton Academy being in direct competition to St. Mary’s Ryken, Rick Wood, president of St. Mary’s Ryken, said, “I am honored to be part of a tradition of excellence in Catholic education that has a history in the Southern Maryland area for over 137 years. St. Mary’s Ryken is celebrating our 40th anniversary this year as an affordable, Catholic faith-based, college preparatory high school. Our deep roots in the local area, strong ties to our alumni and the results of our education experience speak volumes to our distinctive educational experience.”
He said the school offers daily Mass, a robust retreat program for each grade level, spiritual direction with assistance from 10 local priests and certified theology and subject-area teachers and mentioned students comes from a large large geographic region including Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s counties, as well as from Virginia. Although the majority of students are Catholic, a variety of religions are represented and all students are welcome.
