A former Chesapeake Public Charter School teacher walked past a wooden table and recalled when he first told his students they were going to make one.
“’We can’t do that,’” John Cook remembered they said in response. He picked up a wooden table leg and said he asked them, “Can you make that?” He said they answered “yeah” before he told them, “Well, make four of them.
“When you break things down in small components, you can do anything in the world,” he told The Enterprise in a recent interview.
Cook said woodworking is dying out, but he found an opportunity to revive it through an after-school club. Cook, who taught math and science from 2007 to 2016 at the charter school, helped teach the Hubster program last school year where students created woodworking projects.
He turned the class into an extended program funded by the Maryland State Department of Education. They meet Mondays and Wednesdays after school until 5 p.m., and just finished making a wooden Maryland flag. Now they are building tables and a 12-foot sailing skiff.
“I wanted all our projects to support what they’re learning in class,” Cook said.
When applying for the grant, Cook said Angela Funya, the school’s educational director, told him to list reasons why the club would be beneficial. He typed out 21 responses on a piece of paper and highlighted the ones he felt were most important: it trains the eye and hand to see accurately and to feel the sense of beauty in form, helps students gain confidence as real world problem solvers and connects students to thousands of years of human creative endeavor, to name a few.
Cook said the biggest point was the program “instills a pride of accomplishment and self-esteem.
“My best teachers were the ones who made me feel my work was the most beautiful thing they’ve ever seen,” he said.
The program started Nov. 4, and Cook’s all-girl group already finished making a wooden Maryland flag with paint and power tools that included all the shapes, patterns and colors found in its intricate design.
The three students said the project included geometry, but it wasn’t as hard as they thought. They also started on the skiff that sits in the school’s attic for storage until the weather is warm enough for them to finish it outside.
Lileigh Carver, a sixth-grader, said this isn’t her first time around wood. Her experience with helping her dad with his woodworking projects led her to joining the club.
“I would literally spend hours nailing nails in wood he wasn’t using,” she said.
Carver also became really into math at the beginning of the school year, “and I thought that this would be perfect.”
Sixth-grader Shelby Norris is new to the craft but enjoys creating art. And classmate Ashley Worner said she also likes making things. Her mom recommended she join after seeing an email from the school about it.
Cook was also overseeing three eighth-graders who were working on a hovercraft for a statewide engineering competition at the end of March. The work is for an elective course they are taking, but they chose to use the woodworking club time to make more progress. The boys already created a practice craft out of a plastic lawn chair, two layers of plywood, a leaf blower, a shower curtain and a load of duct tape.
The craft levitated over a thin layer of air quickly floating down the school hallway. They debated if it could work over water.
On Dec. 11, Cook was showing the students how to put a thin coat of white paint over their already-painted tables while teaching them the definitions of opaque, translucent and transparent.
Cook said he will teach the woodworking class how to steam oak to make handles for wooden baskets for the next project. He hopes to eventually give the students the plans, then stand back and watch them complete the project themselves.
“You keep putting these things in their little bag of experiences in life, and they start making connections,” Cook said. “You’re really teaching the whole person.”