Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md, 8th) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) recently introduced legislation to create a unified Chesapeake National Recreation Area.

The bill proposes to unite a series of voluntarily contributed park areas and iconic bay properties under the operation of the National Park Service to provide more federal resources for environmental conservation, celebrate the Chesapeake’s diverse cultural and economic history, foster sustainable and equitable access to the bay and spur economic growth in the watershed region.


  

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews