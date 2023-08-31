Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md, 8th) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) recently introduced legislation to create a unified Chesapeake National Recreation Area.
The bill proposes to unite a series of voluntarily contributed park areas and iconic bay properties under the operation of the National Park Service to provide more federal resources for environmental conservation, celebrate the Chesapeake’s diverse cultural and economic history, foster sustainable and equitable access to the bay and spur economic growth in the watershed region.
“The Chesapeake Bay is the beating heart of Maryland and one of America’s national treasures,” Hoyer said in a news release.
The legislation follows a nearly 6-month comment period during which bay watershed residents and stakeholders were invited to share their input on the plan.
“For us to have a Chesapeake National Recreation Area is part of why we’re nationally significant,” Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Executive Director Lucille Walker said. “The Chesapeake Bay is vital to who we are.”
The effort to establish the recreation area is supported by a wide array of over 100 stakeholders spanning local elected officials, environmental and historical preservation groups, economic development organizations, racial justice advocates, seafood and outdoor recreation businesses, and many more.
“The Chesapeake Bay is an unrivaled natural resource and national treasure that is invaluable to our region and beyond,” Sarbanes said in the release. “By designating a unified National Recreation Area for the Chesapeake Bay, we are elevating the regional stories that shaped our nation’s history, promoting the spirit of stewardship across the watershed, investing in our economy and protecting the Bay for future generations.”
Officials who voiced their support for the proposal include Gov. Wes Moore (D) and former Gov. Larry Hogan (R).
“The idea of creating a Chesapeake National Recreation Area isn’t new — it’s been discussed for over four decades,” Van Hollen said in the release. “[And now] we’re moving that vision one big step closer to reality.”
The recreation area would consist of National Park Service sites and “partner sites” — park areas on the bay that currently exist and voluntarily opt in to participate.
These would be an official part of the visitor experience and would benefit from National Park Service branding and resources. Participation in the recreation area is completely voluntary and partner sites would not be owned by the National Park Service.
The first sites in the network are the Burtis House, Whitehall and Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse in Annapolis, and the north beach of Fort Monroe in Hampton, Va.
Additionally, the Chesapeake National Recreation Area will highlight the stories that often go untold — those of Indigenous peoples, free and enslaved Black people, and the key part the bay has played, including its watermen and women who are essential to the economic success and health of the region.
“The CNRA has not yet come to Southern Maryland sites, but we are hoping … we’d be in the next group of sites to look at,” Walker said. “We have so many sites on the bay side in Calvert and St. Mary’s that could really use enhancement.”
Walker mentioned the Piscataway, who she said are “tied to the water in every way, even their name so it’s important for the tribe to have a say in CNRA sites significant to them.”
She also suggested the Mallows Bay–Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary, which she said is the only national marine sanctuary in the nation on a river, and added that “although it’s not directly on the Chesapeake Bay side, it is part of the overall watershed.”
She also mentioned plans for a national wildlife refuge that would be located in parts of Southern Maryland.
“If we have a national wildlife refuge system down here in Southern Maryland and add to that the newly-designed Southern Maryland National Heritage Area to elevate the stories, that would be three powerful punches right there for our region,” she said.