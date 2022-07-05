Retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Timothy L. Heely was sworn in as the new chairman of the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission for a term of four years. He has over 40 years of professional experience with government and industry during his careers as a U.S. Naval aviator and in business.
A pilot in the U.S. Navy, he flew from aircraft carriers in the Pacific and Indian oceans and commanded an FA-18 squadron during the first Gulf War. Later positions in the U.S. Navy included lead engineer for Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and program executive officer for Navy and Marine Corps drones and weapons.
He has served in numerous high level positions in several U.S. and British defense manufacturers.
He received a bachelor of science degree from the U.S. Naval Academy in American political affairs and a master of science degree from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School in aeronautical engineering (avionics).
A past board member of St. Mary's College of Maryland and president of Historic St. Mary's City Foundation, he currently serves on boards for SkyX, Donate Life Maryland, Velos, St. Mary's County Historical Society and others.
He and his wife of 45 years, Cherie, live in Southern Maryland and have visited Historic St. Mary's City with their children and grandchildren since 1988.
The appointment of Heely is effective immediately, and will be confirmed by the Maryland State Senate during their next legislative session.
“We believe he will lead us to a bright museum future” Regina Faden, executive director of Historic St. Mary’s City, said in a release.
He succeeds the Rev. William L. George, who served as chair for eight years. During his time, George was instrumental in shaping the forward direction of HSMC.
This summer promises to be an exciting one for the museum, as it will see the arrival of the newly built Maryland Dove on Aug. 27, according to the release. Construction on the new vessel has taken place at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in full view of the public over the past few years.
Also scheduled to take place during the chairman’s term, the museum will begin construction on a new visitor center, tentatively named the Maryland Heritage Interpretive Center. Designed by the Washington, D.C., based, nationally known firm Howard and Revis Designs, the new indoor museum will feature interactive exhibits that will help further tell the complex story of the area.
About the appointment, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said, “I know we will succeed in our goal to make a positive difference for all Marylanders.”
Also, Lucille Walker, the executive director of Destination Southern Maryland, was sworn in on July 1 to the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission for a term of four years. According to another press release, Hogan appointed Walker to the position, thanking her for “making this strong personal and professional commitment to serve the best interests of our citizens. I know we will succeed in our goal to make a positive difference for all Marylanders, especially with your assistance and support.”
“I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to being part of the great potential of Historic St. Mary’s City, a cornerstone of Maryland and of the soon to be designated National Heritage Area,” Walker said in the release.
The Historic St. Mary’s City Commission, the governing body of the museum, was established in 1966. Led by retired Gen. Robert E. Hogaboom, the commission set about the work of building a museum to memorialize and preserve early Maryland history on the site of the colony’s first capital, St. Mary’s City.
Beginning with less than an acre of property, the commission grew the park, eventually protecting over 800 acres. In 1967, the Department of Research and Collections started with the hire of preeminent historian Lois Green Carr. In 1969, the Secretary of the Interior designated St. Mary’s City a National Historic Landmark in recognition of the uniquely well-preserved archaeological record of more than 10,000 years of human occupation. The recognition of this land on a national scale is a testament to the importance of St. Mary’s City to the history of Maryland and the United States of America.
Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology dedicated to telling the diverse stories of those that lived in this place now called Maryland. For more information about the museum contact the visitor center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634 or info@hsmcdigshistory.org.