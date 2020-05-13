New library and Garvey Senior Activity Center ready to open

The new Leonardtown public library and Garvey Senior Activity Center are complete, but will not be open to the public until some corona virus-related restrictions have been lifted.
On a tour of the recently constructed building, which houses both facilities, Michael Blackwell, director of St. Mary’s County Library, told The Enterprise “maritime and historical themes” were used for the interior design of the building to represent the nature of the area and remind visitors of their proximity to the Potomac River.
“The library wanted a lot of windows,” Blackwell said, to create a modern vibe and to allow natural light into the building, making the space more inviting and possibly prompting someone passing by to think, “I wonder what’s in there.”
While the old space only had about 19,000 square feet with only 10,000 available to use, according to Blackwell, the new space has about 28,500 square feet, with 24,000 available for public use.
The extra space has been utilized in a number of ways including: a large conference room that can be divided into two rooms; plenty of seating and plug-ins throughout the facility; a Maryland Room, which is a quiet space stocked with historical collections and genealogical materials; five study rooms with a whiteboard in each; and a “maker’s space,” which will give the public access to sewing machines, 3D printers and a Cricut device to cut fabric and paper.
There’s also a “teen space,” which the old library did not have, Blackwell said, with a Nintendo Switch gaming console and a children’s area with special computers designed to teach literacy skills. He said there was very little space dedicated to children at the previous facility.
“The library has gone from being a book warehouse to a meeting space,” he said.
Marylee Russell, branch manager at the library, said the new facility honors “our past and our community” with Breton Bay themes, to highlight the unique aspects of the region. While she wants the library to “open as soon as they possibly can,” she said, they also need to ensure public safety. The facility does have a drive-thru window which staff are working on getting up and running. It’s not designed for lengthy transactions, Blackwell claimed, but would be “really great for people with limited mobility, bad weather” and social distancing.
The library was supposed to open April 27, but that date has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re disappointed, we were really looking forward” to having an event to celebrate the library, but now “we’ll wait until we can,” Blackwell said, adding the ribbon-cutting ceremony was going to be “quite a big deal,” with the governor’s wife, Yumi Hogan, planning to attend.
“I’m grateful to the county commissioners” for their support, Blackwell said.
Lori Jennings Harris, director of the department of aging and human services, told The Enterprise last week in a phone interview that the new building had been discussed for 12 years, and it’s good to finally see it come to fruition.
The senior activity center staff moved into their new space about two weeks ago, she said. While the center takes up about one third of the entire building, they now have 18,000 square feet of space, compared to the 8,000 square feet at the old Garvey center.
Alice Allen, division manager for senior center operations, said last week she was most excited for the extra space and “updated fitness studio,” which features cushioned flooring and a variety of exercise equipment.
“There’s a lovely art room with natural lighting and additional activity rooms. We also have new furniture,” she said.
The center includes a state of the art kitchen, which they plan to outfit soon so they can offer meals on site and home-delivered meals.
Allen mentioned that there are pickleball courts for visitors to use, “which they never had on site before.”
The center “is a place for people to come and hang out, sit, chat, relax and socialize,” she said. “It’s open to the public to anyone 60 years old or older,” once restrictions related to the pandemic are lifted.
When asked about the benefits of being colocated with the library, Harris said there is “opportunity for a little more interaction” with the older adults on one side of the building and residents of all ages using the library on the other side. She mentioned the possibility of “intergenerational programming down the line.”
She said seniors will also have “easy access to computers and the library.”
Although it is unsure when the facility will be allowed to open to the public, staff at the library and senior center are preparing for the day.
“It’s very unfortunate that we are dealing with this pandemic, but it gives staff the opportunity to get situated in the building and we’ll be really up and going by the time we open. … I don’t know when that will be, but I am certainly looking forward to it,” Harris said. “With the newness of the building, innovation is limitless … this was a long time coming.”
