A new express bus route in the central part of the county and a Sunday service to Leonardtown are now available for St. Mary’s transit riders.
The St. Mary’s Transit System launched an express Great Mills service route this Monday. The route will run Mondays through Fridays, starting at Tulagi Place in Lexington Park at 6:30 a.m. It will serve housing areas from Lexwood to First Colony shopping center, with stops at the major shopping centers, along with flag stops in the Great Mills and California areas every hour, according to a release. The service will run each weekday until 6:23 p.m.
The express route complements the current Great Mills/California route by offering a circular route that “is running half-hour intervals through the busiest part of Great Mills, California and Lexington Park,” Mary Ann Blankenship, STS supervisor, said. “It travels a similar route to the … Great Mills/California evening route, and the Great Mills/California Sunday route,” she said.
The Leonardtown route has also been expanded to offer Sunday service from 6 a.m. to 8:53 p.m. That service will start in California at the First Colony shopping center and run to St. Mary’s Marketplace northbound on Route 235 to Route 245 and on to downtown Leonardtown and the Leonardtown Wharf, looping back around to First Colony.
As public works develops its transportation development plan, it seeks to address improved synchronization between STS buses with the four Maryland Transportation Administration commuter buses from St. Mary’s to Washington, extending service hours, adding bus shelters and a way for riders to actively track buses.
In a survey of 238 local transit users, STS riders indicated they want to see weekend and evening service as well as more frequent stops, according to a presentation.
St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation recently won $18,286 in a grant from the Maryland Department of Transportation to develop routing software for its transit service, to provide real-time bus tracking and mobile fare payment for users. The grant award included over $146,000 in federal dollars for the software, and a county match to the state’s allocation at $18,286.
“We’re gonna look and see as many things as we can get out of that funding,” Blankenship said.
John Deatrick, public works director, said that funding would also be used to develop software that provides automated voice responses reminding riders of their appointments.
