New Second District fire and rescue squad facility in the works

A new Second District fire and rescue station is in the works after the St. Mary’s County commissioners approved a loan of $1.7 million to help cover construction costs at their meeting Tuesday.
The fire and rescue revolving loan fund provides low-interest (0.5%) loans to volunteer fire, ambulance and rescue departments to finance the purchase of firefighting and rescue equipment and to finance land acquisition and construction costs. As of May 31, approximately $1,965,733 is available in the fund. Currently, there are 12 loans with loan balances ranging from approximately $3,631 to $720,127, according to meeting documents.
Jeannett Cudmore, chief financial officer for the county, told commissioners Tuesday “the Second District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad is requesting a loan of $1,750,000 to assist in the cost of construction of a new fire and emergency services station.” She said the total estimated cost of the facility is $13,410,000, so the loan amount requested is about 13% of that total. While the current building is quickly becoming obsolete, members say, the new station will have an expected life of 50 years.
A 7.2-acre site in Valley Lee, next door to the existing facility, has been consolidated for the 30,000-square-foot fire and rescue station, according to meeting documents. The new building will provide residential and administrative areas, three apparatus bays for EMS vehicle use and four bays to accommodate the larger, current fire trucks. Support areas include resource rooms, toilets and office areas and bunks for overnight stays. The current volunteer fire station will remain in operation while the new station is being constructed by the Great Mills Trading Post Co.
Based on financial records for the past three years and the other required loan documents required in the fire and rescue revolving loan fund loan application process, the Second District VFDRS should have the capability to repay the requested loan to the county, Cudmore said.
She mentioned their revenues exceeded expenses by approximately $486,181 on average and the annual debt service on this loan will be approximately $121,121 for 15 years.
“They did receive an increase in their rates back in [fiscal year] 2019 to help start being able to afford this,” Cudmore reminded the commissioners.
This loan was endorsed by the St. Mary’s County Fire Board Association, St. Mary’s Ambulance and Rescue Squad Association and the St. Mary’s County Emergency Services Board for fiscal year 2020, she said. Also, a Second District VFDRS loan was approved for fiscal year 2020 under the capital improvement projects Fire and Rescue revolving loan fund.
Other loans for the facility include $10.5 million from Community Bank of the Chesapeake and a $75,000 state grant. The remainder of the cost will be covered by the Second District VFRS fund balance.
“I’m glad we got a local builder. I don’t know if we’ve ever built a fire department before,” Commissioners Mike Hewitt (R) said.
“We can get it done,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said.
