Those being asked by panhandlers for a few dollars can hand over some money, but the county wants residents to know there are other options.
Last week, St. Mary's County government installed new signs at intersections around the county that offer advice to those wondering if they should help out those in need.
Signs have been placed close to the intersections of Route 4/Route 235, on the south side of First Colony/Route 235 (not the north side as that is owned by the State Highway Administration), Chancellor's Run Road/Route 235 and several locations along FDR Boulevard.
The signs — which cost $1,830 total — cannot be affixed on state roads.
Department of Public Works Director Jim Gotsch said the idea for the signs “has been something that’s floated around for years.”
The bright blue and white signs state, “It’s OK to say NO" to panhandlers, and there is a way to “Give to many, not just one.”
There is also a QR code on the signs which brings users to a list of county nonprofits at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/np and a list of 36 nonprofits such as The Optimist Club, ARC of Southern Maryland, Feed St. Mary’s, The Mission, Maryland Diaper Bank and Three Oaks Center.
“All of these organizations are happy to accept donations from you if you feel compelled to donate your money,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said during an Aug. 1 meeting. “There’s some great organizations and people out there doing work.”
The bottom of the signs ask panhandlers if they “Need help?” along with a 211 number they can call to get information regarding housing, jobs, food and other resources.
Colvin said it is against the law to ban panhandlers as it is considered free speech and therefore protected by the U.S. Supreme Court.
He added the intent of the signs is not to discourage monetary donations to individuals.
“If you feel compelled to give money to panhandlers that’s your prerogative,” he said, “and you’re welcome to continue to do so.”
The signs have a spelling error — the word "panhandlers" is spelled wrong — and will need to be replaced, though Gotsch said he is unsure when that will happen.
“I think it’s a good idea, just the intent to give people options and educate people on their options to ensure people are helped,” Colvin said. “If people are compelled to give money to a panhandler, that’s fine; they’re welcome to do that. But if they’re concerned about legitimacy or getting the most bang for their buck there are a lot of great nonprofit organizations doing phenomenal work for our county and these signs will help point people to those places to donate and know their money is going to a really good cause.”