A proposed two-story building replacement of the St. Clement's Island Museum in Coltons Point was given an approval by the St. Mary's County Planning Commission on Sept. 26.
The board voted unanimously that a minor site plan is in compliance with the county's comprehensive plan.
"We are some kind of excited about this," said Arthur Shepherd, interim director of recreation and parks.
The plan calls for demolishing the current structure, which was built in 1984.
The land in question is owned by Maryland Department of Natural Resources, which leases it to the county, according to a board document. A separate piece of land with a house and shed located north of the museum was purchased from Lorraine Lawrence by DNR last year. Plans are to demolish the house and shed.
The current one-story building at 38370 Point Breeze Road has structural issues and the exhibits are outdated, Shepherd said.
Karen Stone, museum division manager, noted the site, which marks the birthplace of Maryland where English settlers landed on the nearby island in the Potomac River in 1634, had 23,500 visitors over the past three years.
"We've been working on this [plan] for many, many, many years," she said.
Stone said the county will add an audio/visual component to the new museum that features the Piscataway language.
Gary Whipple, deputy director of public works, said the new building will have a "please touch room," which would be useful for children especially.
In a memo from Shepherd to the commission, he noted that the second floor will be accessed by a circular staircase, similar to the one in the Piney Point and Blackistone lighthouses. An elevator will also be available.
He said the new building would have about twice as much space for displays and public areas, up from about 2,000 square feet now.
A 12-month construction period is projected.
"This is an anomaly," commission member Merl Evans said. "One hundred percent of the people in this room are supportive of something we're hearing." He had asked for a show of hands of those present in support of the plan.