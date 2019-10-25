The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Board of Trustees welcomed a new staff member at their meeting Saturday.
Tayo Clyburn, a former Ohio State University student and staff member, earlier this year was named the new vice president of diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer. He said the position will be collaborative with faculty, staff and students.
“This role is designed to be very cross-functional,” Clyburn told The Enterprise. He said other diversity, equity and inclusion roles in higher education are often specific to one section of the college community, but his new role will change that.
“What is special, I think, about this role is that it’s designed to partner and collaborate in each of those spaces,” he said.
Clyburn also noted that challenges often overlap different groups. For example, a challenge with student retention could link to a challenge related to staff and faculty retention, he said. Therefore, the solutions should affect both groups.
The 39-year-old said diversity, equity and inclusion are everyone’s job but there still needs to be someone to hold everyone accountable. In his role, Clyburn said when changes are made, his job is to create positive experiences “for those who might be the most vulnerable.”
“Being African American, growing up being socialized as black women, queer identified and trans identified and now often perceived as a black man, it just gives me a host of different perspectives,” he said. “I try to approach every challenge, every single solution with all those identities.”
“He’s a really a great addition to my team,” President Tuajuanda Jordan said during the trustees’ meeting. She added that the two even started completing each other’s sentences.
Jordan also requested approval of a legislative plan for program of cultural diversity, which is required of all Maryland colleges and universities and calls for the school to develop and implement a cultural diversity plan submitted to the trustees by July 1 and a report to the Maryland Higher Education Commission by Sept. 1 each year.
Clyburn said his position was previously at the assistant vice president’s level, but is now part of the president’s cabinet, so he reports directly to Jordan. He started the job in July.
Before coming to St. Mary’s, he was the executive director of mission and strategic partnerships at Ohio State University’s office of diversity and inclusion. He joined the Ohio office in 2010 and received his masters degree and doctorate from the university where he studied critical race theory and post-Civil Rights African American literature.
He said he spent 17 years at Ohio State where he had plenty of time to build relationships with the campus community — a task he has already started at St. Mary’s College because the job can be difficult without it. He said part of diversity inclusion at any institution requires difficult conversations.
“And you need those conversations to be constructive in order to make progress,” he said, adding that those discussions happen when there is trust, and trust is earned after a relationship is built.
Clyburn said the campus community has been accepting so far. “I have been very pleased to see that everyone is open to my ideas,” he said.
The board of trustees also approved by-law revisions, budget and employee handbook revisions, a 2019 performance accountability report and a new policy, required by the state, that addresses student concerns about a school’s athletic program.
St. Mary’s College’s policy states students can report any athletic-related complaints to the Title IX office, which will oversee the handling and responses to concerns about the athletic programs.
