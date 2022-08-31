Max, left, and Kristina Schell hold 8-week-old Lillian during the opening of the Animal Adoption and Resource Center in California on Tuesday. Kristina Schell will be a health attendant at the new shelter.
St. Mary's County Animal Services Division Department of Emergency Services and Animal Adoption and Resource Center Manager Theresa Marlowe speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony of the animal shelter on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The shelter will officially open Sept. 12.
A kitten peers out from under a blanket at the opening of the Animal Adoption and Resource Center in California. The shelter will officially open Sept. 12.
The Animal Adoption and Resource Center in California will be able to accommodate 99 cats and 38 dogs when it officially opens Sept. 12.
Two-year-old Faith jumps up to greet a visitor during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Animal Adoption and Resource Center in California. The center will officially open on Sept. 12.
St. Mary's Commissioners President Randy Guy (R) and local dignitaries cut a ribbon on Aug. 30 at the Animal Adoption and Resource Center in California. The animal shelter officially opens Sept. 12.
Four-legged, feathered and feline friends will now have a place to call home after the St. Mary’s County commissioners held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday afternoon for the new Animal Adoption and Resource Center in California.
The more than 13,000-square-foot facility will officially open to the public on Monday, Sept. 12, which is when St. Mary’s County’s contract with Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville expires.
“I am so excited,” facility manager Theresa Marlowe said. “I think a lot of people are more focused on animal welfare than they used to be. It used to be an unnecessary evil. That’s not the case anymore.”
Guest speakers and local dignitaries opened the gleaming $7.8 million facility, which will be able to accommodate 99 cats and 38 dogs. Marlowe said the facility will also be able to accept small mammals, birds and livestock.
The center will employ five full-time animal control officers as well as 12 shelter staff members.
“It really is [a great day for us],” said St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services Director Stephen Walker, who was wearing a cat-themed tie. “We’re here to serve the public and we serve the public by taking care of pets. When I grew up the shelter was the dog pound where dogs were taken and you never see them again. We will not do that. We will not euthanize animals just because they’ve been here too long ... or we will find rescue groups.”
Walker added that the county looked at 19 different properties for the facility before breaking ground in March 2017. The site of the facility was originally slated to have been a sports complex.
Marlowe said the facility is still deciding its opening hours and is developing a volunteer program, though it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging’s Retired Seniors Volunteer Program.
“I’m very excited,” Walker said. “It’s been five years in the making and we’ve gone through a lot.”