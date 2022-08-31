Four-legged, feathered and feline friends will now have a place to call home after the St. Mary’s County commissioners held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday afternoon for the new Animal Adoption and Resource Center in California.

The more than 13,000-square-foot facility will officially open to the public on Monday, Sept. 12, which is when St. Mary’s County’s contract with Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville expires.

