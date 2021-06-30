A Leonardtown High School student with hopes of addressing mental health and learning loss in St. Mary’s public schools was named the new student member of the county board of education.
Judy Nguyen takes over as the student member of the board from former Leonardtown High School student Naggena Ohri, who graduated on June 3.
St. Mary’s school board announced the appointment by press release on May 13.
Nguyen, who was described by Leonardtown Principal Jill Snyder-Mills as a “real motivator” at the high school, served on the principal’s advisory committee among a host of student governance positions over the last year.
As a part of the committee, Nguyen helped plan activities for the school like lip-synching and gaming competitions to help bring students together.
The group also came up with quality of life changes to improve the environment around the school, such as water bottle stations and other improvements.
Nguyen said that committee was an “extra step” to improve the climate around the school and ensure that students enjoyed their time at school.
One of her defining characteristics is a commitment to being an active participant in her community.
Last year, she joined the Fly4ACure team to help raise $450,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through the group’s “Rhythm 2020” event. The February event was a multicultural festival with choir performances and dance groups ranging from Bollywood dances to traditional filipino performances.
Nguyen herself performed in a Bollywood dance, which she said took two to three months of practice to nail down.
The rising senior, who officially took office on Thursday, will have the opportunity to work with the superintendent’s Student Leadership Advisory Committee and elected student representatives from other schools to “express their viewpoints regarding the school system’s policies.”
One of Nguyen’s biggest priorities is the development of an academic program to assist students adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that there was a social-emotional learning loss from the pandemic as well as an academic learning loss.
“Students were also stripped of their ability to socialize with others or to become socialized,” she said.
The loss of social-emotional learning time could compound over the next few years, Nguyen said.
She praised the local school system for it’s efforts to help students recover credits through summer school and other resources.
Nguyen also wants to see adjustments to how the system uses school psychologists, which currently work on a rotating system. Placing the psychologists in more permanent positions would use them to their “full potential,” she said.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews