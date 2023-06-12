Master plans, nonresident tuition rates and a recap of high school graduations were first and foremost at the St. Mary's school board's June 7 meeting in Leonardtown.
Director of Capital Planning Kimberly Howe gave a presentation on the 2023 Educational Facilities Master Plan.
“There are so many things that are changing in the world of school construction for the state of Maryland and that’s what I want to focus on today,” Howe said. “We’ve had a plan that’s really worked for us the last five or six years, and it was a coordinated effort as to how we were going to get to where we are today. And we’ve been very successful. And we’re going to stick with that same process of looking at that infrastructure and how we can improve it.”
Howe discussed funding sources for the traditional capital improvements plans, which is “where the bulk of our funding will remain [but also] we are looking at every available opportunity to bring in additional funding to the county."
Howe said a new program allows counties to get “bumps” for state-rated projects, where 5% is added for a 55%-80% concentration of poverty, and a 10% increase for anything above that threshold. She added that St. Mary’s has schools that qualify for both.
“If you’re talking about a $30 million to $70 million project,” she said, “getting an additional 15% makes a huge difference if we can reinvest that money.”
Also, an additional 5% can be attained if a school achieves a score of superior or good on the most recent maintenance effectiveness test.
“We’re going to have a lot more funding sources and opportunities as we look forward,” Howe said. “And what that’s going to mean is we really have to focus on our school facilities' assessments and our maintenance effectiveness as scores because they’re now going to be a factor in our approvals from the state.”
Howe added that she and her staff are “very upset” about the aging school program and school safety grant programs, both of which are sunsetting June 30, 2026.
Howe said the focus will be on maintaining existing infrastructure through renovation and replacement, analysis and inclusion of deferred work in the CIP into larger state-funded projects and monitoring recently approved and proposed residential development projects.
“[You have made it] very clear here and evident with the presentation considering all the changes and all the different buckets of money that we have available to us,” Karin Bailey, school board chair, said. “I’m going to put you up there with [Assistant Superintendent of Fiscal Services & Human Resources] Tammy McCourt in understanding and being able to be forward thinking to make sure that we get the most bang for our buck. So thank you, to you and your staff.”
Thumbs-up for tuition increases
The board also approved tuition increases for in-state/out-of-county and out-of-state students in regular and special education.
“You truly know the school year is ending when we see you here with this item,” Bailey told presenter Tammy McCourt.
In-state/out-of-county students in regular education will see an increase of $527, bringing the total to $7,999, while special education students will pay an extra $1,583 to total $23,998.
Out-of-state regular education students will now pay $16,503 while special education students who want to attend a public school in St. Mary's by are from outside of Maryland will have to pay a total of $49,509.
The fees are determined annually based on the school system's budget revenue divided by the number of students attending St. Mary's public schools.
Shout-out to seniors
Superintendent Scott Smith praised the success of the recent high school graduations and the work of the staff who made them go seamlessly, especially law enforcement.
“Considering you are gathering 3,000-plus people in a small place, it is fantastic to have our partners keeping the piece all together,” he said. The schools a few years ago began holding their graduations outdoors at local high schools.
Smith shared some streaming facts about the graduations, noting that there were 10,090 unique page views, 204 out-of-country viewers and, as of June 6, there were 5,093 YouTube views of the three high school graduations.